Three Rivers recognizes its own hero named Stark

“Without these people, we wouldn’t be able to have the life we live in Three Rivers,” Sodhy said.

Deputy Stark said he loves working in Three Rivers. He thanked Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for hiring him and assigning him to Three Rivers as a Resident Deputy. He also thanked his wife, Stephanie.

“I’d like to say thank you to my wife, Stephanie, for putting up with me, for the late hours, long days and being grumpy when I come home,” he said. “I’d just like to say I love you and thank you for helping me out.”

Stark was born in Sacramento and raised in Humboldt County before moving to Tulare County in 1991.

In 2004, he was hired by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and worked in the jails for more than a year. When Boudreaux discovered Stark’s background in construction, then-sergeant Boudreaux put his skills to work on the job.

“I led a crew of inmates in a rehabilitation project,” Deputy Stark said. “I taught inmates how to paint and we painted the Bob Wiley Detention Facility from red to blue.”

Inmates learned painting in order to obtain employment after they were released from custody. Over the years since then, Deputy Stark said he’s been contacted by some of the inmates in the painting program and they’re doing construction in Tulare County.

After working in Detentions, Deputy Stark was assigned to patrol at the Porterville Substation and became the Community Based Officer for Strathmore and Lindsay. Not long after that, he was promoted to Gang Detective and worked in the newly formed South County Gang Unit.

Deputy Stark left the Sheriff’s Office in 2008 and worked for the College of the Sequoias Police Department and later for Exeter Police. He also served as a paid volunteer for the Huron Police Department as a tactical flight officer.

In 2018, Deputy Stark returned to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office when Sheriff Boudreaux offered him the position of Resident Deputy in Three Rivers, where he has lived for the last 10 years.