Visalia Unified announces school closures citing COVID-19

VUSD announces school closures from March 16 through April 13

VISALIA – Despite no new cases presenting in Visalia schools, the Visalia Unified School District has decided to close all schools in their district to limit the potential for COVID-19’s spread.

“Visalia Unified realizes that closing schools significantly impacts our families and our community, however, we believe this to be the best course of action to help reduce the impact of any potential spread of the virus,” a VUSD website notice stated.

They added that health, safety and well-being of students and staff are the highest priority for Visalia Unified School District

“And as such, the district has attentively been monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19. To our knowledge, no VUSD students or staff members have contracted or are being tested for the virus at this time. However, after careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, Visalia Unified will close its schools effective immediately,” the notice stated.

VUSD schools will remain closed for the period of March 16 through April 13. VUSD will re-evaluate their status to determine re-opening or continuing with school closures after April 13. The district said that they will communicate updated information with the community as it becomes available. And pledged support to families.

“During this time of school closures, the district will offer support services for students. More information on these services and how families can access them will be shared in the coming days,” the notice stated.

The district stated that parents of students should look for communication updates from the district on their website at vusd.org, the VUSD app, or district social media platforms