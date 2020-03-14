Tulare County confirms second COVID-19 case, not related to the first

Kaweah Delta and the Tulare County Public Health Branch confirm a second case of COVID-19 in the county, person is believed to have contracted it in the Bay Area

VISALIA– The Tulare County Public Health Branch and Kaweah Delta confirmed the second case of COVID-19 last night.

“Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught has announced that a second individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County. The individual is in stable condition and self-isolating at home. It is known that the individual traveled out of the area to the Bay Area before showing symptoms,” a Tulare County Public Health Branch press release states.

According to a Kaweah Delta press release, it was determined that employees followed proper infection prevention protocols throughout contact with the individual and there is no reason to believe that anyone was infected during the time. The press release added that per Centers for Disease Control and prevention guidelines, Kaweah Delta is closely monitoring all employees who came in contact with the patient, and will test and treat anyone who displays symptoms.

“We are committed to the health and safety of this community and we continue to work tremendously hard to ensure that we are doing everything possible to keep patients, staff, and visitors safe,” said Gary Herbst, Kaweah Delta’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have a dedicated team that works on infection prevention measures year-round, but we established a dedicated task force to help us improve our plan as COVID-19 has evolved.”

The Tulare County Public Health Branch implores that if community members have traveled to other areas with community transmission or areas of risk or have a fever with lower respiratory symptoms and trouble breathing, we ask that they call their primary care physician for further assistance, 2-1-1 for questions about COVID-19 or to be placed into contact with our communicable disease staff and call before visiting a local hospital.

It has been determined that the first individual who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus traveled to Southern California shortly prior to experiencing symptoms. Sierra View Hospital and HHSA have identified and notified the individuals who may have come into contact with the patient. Those individuals are now under self-quarantine.