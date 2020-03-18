Coronavirus response weakens local economy

Small businesses, entertainment venues, nonprofits may struggle to survive without customers coming through the door

By Reggie Ellis

TULARE COUNTY – Friday the 13th was a scary day for the local economy that only got more terrifying in the ensuing days.

The White House, Sacramento and health officials all agreed on recommendations to limit public gatherings to less than 250 people on Friday, which then dropped to 50 on Sunday and 10 on Monday night. Six Bay Area counties issued a “shelter in place” order which will remain in effect through April 7, something Gov. Gavin Newsom was encouraging other counties to do.

And that may be what Tulare County Public Health officials recommend after announcing the county’s third confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday night at Kaweah Delta Medical Center. It was the third case in five days, the same five days that saw the closure of most county schools, local theatres, restaurants, fast food lobbies, bars and fitness centers. While school employees will continue to be paid by the State, private businesses and nonprofits are left grappling with the notion of making money without customers coming through the door.

“I’m very concerned for the business community and the community at large,” said Gail Zurek, president and CEO of the Visalia Chamber of Commerce. “Be thoughtful about your health and if you are sick stay home. But if not, continue shopping and support your community.”

The chamber has rescheduled its Impact Leadership Conference to Aug. 25 and canceled meetings of more than 100 people but will continue to meet as a board. On Monday, the Visalia chamber began sending out a survey to members to identify what services and support they need from the chamber, such as access to SBA loan information and economic resources.

Last week, the chamber launched visaliachamber.org/updates where residents can find information for businesses and the community. Businesses can email their updates to [email protected] to be included on the page. The chamber also launched a Loyal to Local campaign with a video, image, and a social media approach to supporting the local economy.

“We encourage Visalia to continue to shop and eat local,” Zurek wrote in a message on Monday morning. “While residents may feel more comfortable eating at home, we encourage you to order take out. Please shop local for goods and services. Our local businesses depend on this vital economic support to employ our neighbors and keep their doors open.”

As of press time, the Visalia Mall was staying open as one of the few places left to do, well, anything. Rick Feder, general manager of the Visalia Mall, said the mall and its stores are remaining open as a place to get out of the house, especially when it’s raining.

“People want normal things to do, so we are deep cleaning and disinfecting areas that are touched frequently in order to give them somewhere to go,” Feder said.

The Visalia Mall has track record of maintaining a 96% occupancy rate and proved it again in December when three new stores, BoxLunch, Hibbett Sports and Daniel’s Jewelers replaced three stores that were part of national chains declaring bankruptcies.

Roger Hurick, general manager for Adventure Park in Visalia, said he wouldn’t close the fun park as long as Disneyland remained open, but was shocked when the theme park closed its doors on March 13 for only the third time in its 64-year history. The first was following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the last was in 2001 following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Hurick then said he would remain open as long as the schools were open. Despite most schools announcing they would close for at least a week, if not a month, Adventure Park remained open on Monday. But Hurick wasn’t sure how long they could employ people without customers.

“We are disposable income for people and we don’t have the deep pockets like Disneyland to pay people for three weeks when we aren’t making any money,” Hurick said.

There is a bright spot for those who may have lost their jobs already. Grocery stores have seen record breaking days as people began hoarding hand sanitizer and soap, paper products, dry and canned goods as well as frozen food. The onslaught of overcautious overstocking has overwhelmed stores now looking to increase staff to meet the demand. Save Mart Companies, which includes FoodMaxx, Lucky and Save Mart stores, will be hiring as many as 1,000 people at its more than 200 stores in California and northern Nevada. The jobs include in-store positions, drivers and warehouse jobs. For more information on the company, please visit www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.