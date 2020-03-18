Exeter ready to move on sewer bonds

City council votes in favor of refinancing USDA loan debt, release $460,000 in reserves for capital improvement projects

By Paul Myers

EXETER – Exeter’s been working to bring their utility funds in line. Thanks to some savvy financial maneuvering, the city hopes to take their sewer fund from red to black in half the time.

During their Feb. 25 council meeting the Exeter City Council decided to give their staff the go-ahead to refinance whats left of their $5 million, 1999, United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan. According to the city’s financial analyst, NHA Advisors, the city still has $3.3 million left to pay off.

They added that the loan requires the city hold a reserve of $460,000 in the sewer fund. Now that the city is looking to refinance the loan through a revenue bond, at a lower interest rate, they will have access to that reserve.

“So the idea is that if we refinance it doesn’t look like we only get some savings, it would release that $460,000 and pull us back in the positive a lot sooner,” Exeter city manager Adam Ennis said.

For years the city’s sewer fund has been forced to forego capital improvement projects in favor of balancing the budget. Last fall the city raised their water and sewer rates to help fund projects they had left by the wayside, while also paying debt service to loans. By increasing the rates, and now refinancing their USDA loans with lower interest bonds, the city has managed to increase cashflow in each account.

For the water fund the city has managed to fix long outdated valves and look to improve infrastructure where necessary.

“Not only did [refinancing] pay for the leaks but we are still going to have some reserve money in [the water fund…so that will give us a real jumpstart on the water system…and implement regular maintenance systems,” Ennis said.

Ennis said they hope to do much of the same with the sewer system. He noted that the city’s lift stations have drawn eight to 10 hours of staff time per week for repairs.

“We have some lift station issues where our staff is going out to 2 – 3 times a week and we can’t keep doing that. It takes too much staff time,” Ennis said.

He added that the sewer fund could go from working in a deficit to a surplus within 3-4 months.

“We’d have a little reserve back up for emergences and get to some capital improvement projects,” Ennis said.

Investment banking firm, Brandis Tallman LLC., who track the bond market said that interest rates have never been lower. Thanks, unfortunately, to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

“Any time there is bad news in general, it’s good news for the bond market. We sit at the office and while we don’t hope for bad news in the market it is good for our issuers because that means interest rates are going to drop,” Nicky Tallman, underwriter for Brandis Tallman LLC, said.

As of Feb. 21, 30-year municipal bonds were 1.69%. The council voted unanimously to give Ennis the greenlight to refinance the loan with bonds at 2.8%. The city would break even on their debt service payments, but still get their benefit of releasing the $430,000 reserve in the sewer fund.