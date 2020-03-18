FDA to discuss cures for valley fever

FDA will hold a public workshop on May 8 to develop a vaccine for the fungal infection after requests from Congressman Kevin McCarthy

By Reggie Ellis

BAKERSFIELD – As public health officials around the nation scramble to find treatments for the coronavirus pandemic, the FDA is beginning work to find a cure for a deadly disease endemic to the San Joaquin Valley.

On March 5, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it will hold a public workshop to find a cure for valley fever, an infection from a fungus that lives in soil that presents flu-like symptoms and can mimic pneumonia. The workshop, titled “Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever): Landscape and Considerations for Development of Antifungal Drugs,” will discuss Valley Fever’s epidemiology, prevention, clinical disease manifestations and clinical trial design considerations for developing antifungal drugs. Coccidioidomycosis, or cocci (pronounced coxi), is the scientific name for the infection.

The workshop will be held on May 8 at the FDA’s main campus in Silver Springs, Md.

Those interested in attending the public workshop online must register on EventBrite.com under the title “coccidioidomycosis valley fever landscape and considerations workshop.” For more information, contact the OND Public Meeting Support Team at [email protected].

People contract the infection from inhaling fungal spores, which usually enter the air when soil or dust is kicked up, like from agriculture or construction work. The spores prefer to live in undisturbed and dry natural soil. Once they’ve entered the air, valley fever spores can travel up to 75 miles. People who work outside, like farm workers, tend to be at a greater risk of contracting the infection.

Less than 10% of people who contract valley fever are diagnosed and about two-thirds never present any symptoms. About 3% of people infected with valley fever deal with some aversion to the infection that requires life-long treatment. For less than 1% of patients, the infection travels to other parts of their body, like their bones, spine, skin and brain and can be fatal.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who represents most of Kern County and the southeastern Tulare County, commended the FDA on its decision to develop new treatments for the disease.

“The FDA’s announcement is welcome news – this workshop will serve as an important opportunity to gather experts in order to increase collaboration on this neglected disease,” McCarthy said. “This forum will be an excellent springboard for continued discussions on Valley Fever diagnostic and vaccine development, as well as clinical trial designs for antifungal treatments. I highly encourage those who are interested in attending the workshop to sign-up on the FDA’s website.”