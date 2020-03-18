Grants help pets find homes, get veterinary care

Valley Oak SPCA receives $51,625 from PetSmart Charities to keep pets in their homes and help adoptable animals find new homes
VISALIA – Tulare County’s no-kill shelter recently received two grants to solve two of its biggest problems – preventing sick animals from being abandoned and finding homes for lost or unwanted pets.
Valley Oak SPCA announced last week that it was awarded $51,625 in grants from PetSmart Charities, the non-profit arm of the national pet retailer chain. One grant in the amount of $26,625 will be used to help prepare more shelter pets in their care for adoption and ensure they are ready to find loving homes. Funds from this grant will help the organization cover the costs of spay and neuter surgeries and vaccinations for adoptable animals.
With the high number of homeless and unwanted pets in Tulare County, Valley Oak SPCA has been very successful in increasing adoption numbers by hosting local and out-of-town offsite adoption events and by partnering with several PetSmart locations for in-store adoptions. This grant from PetSmart Charities will lighten the financial burden of adoption preparation costs and help Valley Oak SPCA continue to increase the number of pets who find forever homes.
PetSmart Charities also awarded $25,000 to Valley Oak SPCA to support pets and pet parents in need of veterinary services. Many pets are surrendered into a shelter/rescue system because of the cost of medical care. These funds will be used to cover those costs to help pets remain healthy, address any health concerns and stay with their families. The grant will provide services such as surgery, blood work, tests and vaccinations, flea and parasite treatments and other procedures to the pets of qualifying families.
“Our organization is thrilled and honored to partner with PetSmart Charities. Their generous support will help our Adoption Center financially handle the costs of surgeries and vaccinations so that the animals in our care can find loving, forever homes,” Valley Oak SPCA executive director Lydia House said. “We often see families who love their pets and have tried multiple avenues to raise money to cover veterinary procedures. Some of these pets are left to wait far too long with injuries or medical conditions that need treatment; others ultimately surrender their pets due to lack of financial resources to cover costly surgeries or medication. We want families to be able to keep their pets. Receiving this grant will allow us to help keep animals where they belong- in their homes.”
Since 1994, through its partnership with nearly 4,000 humane societies, SPCA’s and pet rescues across North America, PetSmart Charities has helped more than 9 million pets to find loving homes via its in-store adoption program in over 1,650 PetSmart stores. The leading funder of animal welfare has also donated nearly $400 million to positively impact communities, to help preserve families, to improve access to veterinary care and to connect people and pets through initiatives like this with Valley Oak SPCA.
“Valley Oak SPCA is a proven and trusted community partner, as well as an invaluable resource for the pets and people of Tulare County. Through our continued partnership, it is our hope that area homeless pets find loving homes and pet families have accessibility to affordable pet care,” said Jenny Aho, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities.
As a nonprofit since 1991, Valley Oak SPCA’s no-kill rescue mission is to provide shelter, adoption services, low cost veterinary care and community education to eliminate the suffering of companion animals. Since April 2016, Valley Oak SPCA has been a no-kill rescue center and regularly pulls animals for adoption from local animal control facilities with high euthanasia rates. They also take owner-surrendered animals and major medical case strays. The Adoption Center is located at 9800 Camp Drive in Visalia 559-651-1111. The Veterinary Clinic is located at 9405 W. Goshen Ave. in Visalia 559-741-1121. Tulare and Kings County residents can find out more about the work and services offered at Valley Oak SPCA on their website at www.vospca.org and on their Facebook page.