Grants help pets find homes, get veterinary care

Valley Oak SPCA receives $51,625 from PetSmart Charities to keep pets in their homes and help adoptable animals find new homes

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – Tulare County’s no-kill shelter recently received two grants to solve two of its biggest problems – preventing sick animals from being abandoned and finding homes for lost or unwanted pets.

Valley Oak SPCA announced last week that it was awarded $51,625 in grants from PetSmart Charities, the non-profit arm of the national pet retailer chain. One grant in the amount of $26,625 will be used to help prepare more shelter pets in their care for adoption and ensure they are ready to find loving homes. Funds from this grant will help the organization cover the costs of spay and neuter surgeries and vaccinations for adoptable animals.

With the high number of homeless and unwanted pets in Tulare County, Valley Oak SPCA has been very successful in increasing adoption numbers by hosting local and out-of-town offsite adoption events and by partnering with several PetSmart locations for in-store adoptions. This grant from PetSmart Charities will lighten the financial burden of adoption preparation costs and help Valley Oak SPCA continue to increase the number of pets who find forever homes.