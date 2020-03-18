Tracking COVID-19

FAQs

What is coronavirus?

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a virus that can infect animals and humans. It causes a range of respiratory illness, fever, cough and in more severe cases can cause pneumonia and even death.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. The most common include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. In fewer cases, patients have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don’t feel unwell.

Most people, about 80%, recover from the disease without needing special treatment. About one out of every six people who contract the coronavirus become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing. Older people (ages 60 and up), and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems, diabetes, weakened immune or respiratory systems, are more likely to develop serious illness. People with a fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention, according to the World Health Organization.

Who can contract coronavirus?

People of all ages can be infected by the novel coronavirus. Older people (ages 60 and up) and people with pre-existing medical conditions appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with or dying from the virus.

How long does the virus survive on surfaces?

While no one knows for sure how long COVID-19 can survive on surfaces, studies suggest the virus can live for a few hours or up to several days on a surface. If you think a surface may be infected, clean with soap and water or a simple disinfectant that is at least 60% alcohol to kill the virus.

Is there a vaccine?

No, there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19. The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine. Researchers and medical experts are trying to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, but estimate that it’s at least one year away.

How does COVID-19 spread?

People can catch COVID-19 from others who have the virus. The disease can spread from person to person via the droplets that come from someone’s nose or mouth when they cough or exhale. People can contract the virus by either coming into direct contact with droplets or touching objects or surfaces where the droplets land. People can also catch coronavirus if they breathe in droplets from a person with COVID-19 who coughs or exhales. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible.

Health experts are advocating that everyone, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not, needs to practice social distancing and isolation. These methods are proven to be effective at curtailing the disease’s spread.