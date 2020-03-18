Tracking COVID-19

The following page is an aggregation of the relevant and accurate information and data on the coronavirus pandemic available from government and trusted public sources. The information will be continuously updated as new facts are made available.
|Number of COVID-19 cases
|Number of COVID-19-related deaths
|Tulare County
|5
|0
|San Joaquin Valley
|23
|2
|California
|865
|16
|United States
|9.345
|150
|World
|218,743
|8,810
Last updated: 8:38 p.m. March 18, 2020
Data sources: Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services, California Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
FAQs
What is coronavirus?
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a virus that can infect animals and humans. It causes a range of respiratory illness, fever, cough and in more severe cases can cause pneumonia and even death.
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. The most common include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. In fewer cases, patients have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don’t feel unwell.
Most people, about 80%, recover from the disease without needing special treatment. About one out of every six people who contract the coronavirus become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing. Older people (ages 60 and up), and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems, diabetes, weakened immune or respiratory systems, are more likely to develop serious illness. People with a fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention, according to the World Health Organization.
Who can contract coronavirus?
People of all ages can be infected by the novel coronavirus. Older people (ages 60 and up) and people with pre-existing medical conditions appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with or dying from the virus.
How long does the virus survive on surfaces?
While no one knows for sure how long COVID-19 can survive on surfaces, studies suggest the virus can live for a few hours or up to several days on a surface. If you think a surface may be infected, clean with soap and water or a simple disinfectant that is at least 60% alcohol to kill the virus.
Is there a vaccine?
No, there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19. The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine. Researchers and medical experts are trying to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, but estimate that it’s at least one year away.
How does COVID-19 spread?
People can catch COVID-19 from others who have the virus. The disease can spread from person to person via the droplets that come from someone’s nose or mouth when they cough or exhale. People can contract the virus by either coming into direct contact with droplets or touching objects or surfaces where the droplets land. People can also catch coronavirus if they breathe in droplets from a person with COVID-19 who coughs or exhales. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible.
Health experts are advocating that everyone, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not, needs to practice social distancing and isolation. These methods are proven to be effective at curtailing the disease’s spread.
What are the most effective ways to combat coronavirus?
The most effective method to ward off the disease and kill the virus is washing hands with soap and water. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can also help.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Hands touch many surfaces that might have come into contact with the virus. Once contaminated, hands can easily transfer the virus to the eyes, nose or mouth, which is where the virus enters the body and infects the person.
Follow good respiratory hygiene, meaning covering mouths and noses with a bent elbow or a tissue whenever coughing or sneezing.
Stay home when feeling unwell. Seek medical attention for symptoms like a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Follow the directions of local health authorities as they have the most up-to-date information.
Is coronavirus just as serious as the influenza?
According to the head of the World Health Organization, the new virus is more deadly than the flu. Globally, about 3.4% of patients have died. While coronavirus is far deadlier for older people (ages 60 and up) and those with compromised immune and respiratory systems, young people are still dying from the disease.
The flu killed .02% of infected patients ages 18 to 49, while it’s 10 times that for COVID-19. The flu kills less than 1% of infected people who are over age 65. By comparison, according to data from Business Insider, the death rate for coronavirus is 14.8% for that population.
Who should wear a mask?
Healthy, symptom-free people should avoid face masks, according to the CDC. But those who are health workers, those caring for sick patients or are infected should wear a face mask.
Are employers required to provide paid sick leave?
Yes. Under California labor law, if the employee has paid sick leave available, the employer must provide such leave and compensate the employee infected with COVID-19.
Paid sick leave can be used for absences due to illness, the diagnosis, care or treatment of an existing health condition or preventative care for the employee or the employee’s family member. Employers may allow paid sick leave for preventative care, which includes self-quarantine. For example, if the employee has been exposed to COVID-19 or traveled to a high risk area.
Can people be evicted? Can utility services be suspended?
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that authorizes local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures and protects against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19, such as getting laid off or losing a job due to the weakened economy.
Both of California’s main utility companies, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and Southern California Edison, have halted service disconnections if a residential or business customer is unable to pay their bill. PG&E is offering flexible payment plans for customers impacted by COVID-19. SCE is waiving late fees for the same reason.
¿Dónde puede encontrar información sobre el coronavirus en español?
En esta página del gobernador de California, hay una opción para traducir la información sobre el coronavirus y los servicios disponibles. También este video explica las prácticas sanitarias para prevenir el coronavirus.
Government, academic and health resources
- Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency updates
- City of Visalia updates
- Visalia Unified School District grab-and-go meals
- Kaweah Delta Health Center updates
- California Department Of Public Health updates
- California Labor Commissioner’s Office updates
- Gov. Newsom’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Check for updates and tune in for livestream addresses.
- Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster guide
- Centers For Disease Control And Prevention updates
- World Health Organization updates
- Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering
Closed Tulare County school districts
- Visalia Unified School District: Schools are closed till April 13.
- Exeter Unified School District: Schools are closed till April 13.
- Tulare City School District: Schools are closed till April 13.
- Tulare Joint Union High School District: Schools are closed till April 13.
- Tulare County Office of Education schools are closed till April 13.
- Woodlake Unified School District: Schools are closed till April 13.
- Tipton Elementary School District: Schools are closed till April 13.
- Porterville Unified School District: Schools are on Spring Break and will return as scheduled.
- Lindsay Unified School District: Schools are closed till April 13.
- Dinuba Unified School District: Schools are closed till April 13.
- Farmersville Unified School District: Schools are closed till April 13.