Tulare County reacts to COVID cases

CITIES TAKE ACTION TO LIMIT INTERACTION

The city of Visalia, and others issued a statements last week ensuring that essential services will continue in the throes of COVID-19.

City manager Randy Groom said that the city will continue to stay in touch with the impact the virus has locally, and assured residents that there is no need to panicked hoarding.

“At this point, the presence of COVID-19, in Visalia does not warrant overstocking food and supplies. Reasonable preparations are prudent for any unseen circumstances, however, we ask that community members be mindful and stay prepared, while remaining calm,” Groom states in a March. 14 city update.

Like other cities, in accordance with CDC and Governor Gavin Newsom’s guidelines, Visalia cancelled their city sponsored events. It was announced midway through last week that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Fest were cancelled, in addition to the Riverway Sports Park Softball Complex Grand Opening and Pillars of Fame events.

The city is aiming to limit in person traffic to passport services and utility billing. They stated that customers are encouraged to pay by phone or online on the city’s website or at 559-713-4499.

Other essential public safety and health services are expected to remain unaffected except for non-essential functions like the Police Activities League. Solid waste services such as garbage and recycling will also continue as normal.

The city’s animal shelter and airport were reported as operating during regular hours as of last Saturday, March 14.

The city of Exeter issued their statement last Friday, March 13, stating that much of their city services will remain unaffected as well. However, they encourage the public to take similar precautions that Visalia is encouraging. Utility payments and other customer services should be carried out by phone or online if at all possible by vising their website or using the drop box at city hall.

Exeter city manager Adam Ennis, formerly public works director for Visalia, said that public utilities such as water, sewer and trash will also remain unaffected.

“We aren’t looking at [shutting off water]. If it gets around and we have folks out for a bit, we are already planning for that…Let’s say we have several [employees] down, we even have contractors that are prequalified to have stuff going if we needed to,” Ennis said.

The only thing that might change is the way city councils meet. Last week Gov. Newsom signed an executive order relaxing Brown Act requirements. The order specifically allows for local representatives to teleconference into public meetings.

“We might do that if we have some council members that are concerned about that kind of thing…we will look at that a little while…beyond that we don’t see it,” Ennis said in an interview with The Sun-Gazette last week.

As of last week Farmersville mayor, Greg Gomez, said that none of the city’s council meetings have been cancelled or modified to allow for teleconferencing. However, several other local events have been affected.

The Tulare/Kings Chamber of Commerce announced that they have cancelled their Dia de los Ninos event in Farmersville. Family Health Care Network also cancelled a health fair scheduled for April in town. The next large event that perhaps could be affected in the annual Memorial Day Parade. Gomez said questions were brought up whether the city should cancel it, although it is in May.

Woodlake and Lindsay have decided to follow suit with public health officials.

“We continue to be in contact and work closely with County of Tulare Public Health officials and partner agencies. As we continue to monitor this rapidly changing situation we will take necessary and appropriate steps to minimize risk to our citizens,” Woodlake stated in a press release last week.

Woodlake’s release stated that recreation programs have been suspended, and utility payments should either be made over the phone or dropped in the city’s drop box on the southside of city hall.

Lindsay brass has said that they are also suspending city sponsored recreation activity till midway through April.

“The city of Lindsay is taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus. This includes suspending recreation, youth, aquatic, and wellness activates until April 13th. At that time these activities will be reevaluated,” a Lindsay press release stated last week.

The release added that the Friday Night Market is suspended through April and the Orange Blossom Festival will only continue on a limited basis.