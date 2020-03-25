Grocers adjust hours for at-risk shoppers

Vallarta, Best Buy and Save Mart offer special hours for seniors, pregnant women, disabled and those with compromised immune systems

The Sun-Gazette

TULARE COUNTY – Grocery stores began offering special hours last week for seniors to shop before the masses pack the stores, increasing the likelihood of contracting a virus whose fatality rate increases with age.

Vallarta Supermarkets was among the first grocers in Tulare County to offer early morning hours for seniors and pregnant women as well as those with disabilities and compromised immune systems. Beginning on March 18, the company opened exclusively to these groups an hour before the general public each day from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. The special hour was implemented across all of its 50 locations in California, including Tulare, Porterville and Visalia.

“Our customers especially our most vulnerable can depend on Vallarta Supermarkets to continue providing fresh premium-quality products, and excellent customer service during these stressful times,” said Andrew Lewis, Vice President of Marketing, Vallarta Supermarkets. “These special hours, along with our efforts to improve checkout times, restock shelves, and assist with customer service are some of the changes we’re making in an effort to meet the high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Vallarta Supermarkets is asking its other customers to be patient while shopping and urges customers to limit mass purchases and stockpiling. They also want the public to know that the fresh quality products they are accustomed to will not run out. It is working overtime to keep its stores well stocked with daily shipments.

For more information, please visit VallartaSupermarkets.com.