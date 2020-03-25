Tulare County’s most vulnerable turn to schools for food in COVID-19 crisis

School meals

Visalia Unified School District closed schools to help curtail the spread of COVID-19. And while the plan was to reopen April 13, after spring break, Newsom said in a recent address that as coronavirus continues to spread, there’s a chance students won’t be returning to school before summer starts.

While most acknowledge that is a pragmatic choice, the logistics have been trying on students and their families, especially those who depend on getting two of their daily meals from school each week.

To address that need, Visalia Unified is providing grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches and optional school work at 16 locations and seven bus stops throughout the district.

Dr. Tamara Ravalín, the superintendent of Visalia Unified, said that on the first day of the program, the district prepared 2,500 breakfasts and lunches. That figure was based on the usual demand for the district’s meal program during the summer, Ravalín said.

But last Wednesday, the turnout was overwhelming. Every location quickly ran out of food and school work. So the next day, the district doubled the number of meals to 5,000, and on Friday, district staff handed out 6,400 meals.

Visalia Unified is also giving out packets of school work for students of all grades, from transitional kindergarten to high school. Ravalín said those packets especially benefit families who don’t have internet access or computers.

Elyse Rodriguez, a medical assistant, has taken off as much work as she can so that she can be home with her two young children. She said she’s grateful that the school district is providing learning materials for her son, Jesus, to keep up his schooling.

“I’m worried most for my son’s education, he just started kindergarten,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez was one of many parents who visited Houston Elementary on Thursday to pick up food and school work.

This venture outside was risky for Rodriguez and Jesus as they both have weak immune systems. She’s keeping her family home as much as possible and rationing the gloves and face masks Jesus wears to stay healthy.

“I can’t believe this is happening, I don’t understand why there weren’t any systems in place to deal with this outbreak,” Rodriguez said.

Aside from the pick-up locations throughout the area, Visalia Unified is also delivering meals to the bus routes out in the rural areas of the school district. Families wait at the bus stops and the district drops off meals and curriculum packets.

Ravalín said Visalia Unified is also figuring out how to continue providing meals through spring break, which the district doesn’t normally do.

“My hope is that by May we can come back together, even if it’s just for a couple weeks at the end of the school year,” Ravalín said. “Schools are social safety nets for our students, giving out meals and curriculum packets is not enough.”

Ravalín said the success of this program is all thanks to the district staff.

“It’s been quite an effort, we have an amazing staff and they’ve really stepped up,” Ravalín said. “It’s taken a lot of work to get this together so quickly and that’s because of our dedicated staff who cares a lot.”

The district plans to continue offering the grab-and-go meals for as long as possible. Currently the sites are open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The locations are set up for both walk-up and drive-thru pick-ups.