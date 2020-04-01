COVID orders confusing for commerce

Business community struggles to answer the question of whether they are mandated to close or allowed to be open

By Reggie Ellis

TULARE COUNTY – In the midst of the confusion swirling around coronavirus, the question, “What should we do in this time of crisis?” is less of a rhetorical reflection and more of a request for clarification.

Since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued his executive order for Californians to “shelter in place,” residents normally concerned with the reason for the order are much more focused on how to react and the inherent contradictions in the guidelines depending on the hat they are wearing as parent, employee or employer.

The rules for personal activity are quite simple: Stay at home as much as possible, limit unnecessary trips outside the home, practice social distancing with everyone except those living in your home, avoid touching hard surfaces outside your home and wash your hands after every activity. The Gov. even said it is OK to go to the park or walk your dog, just don’t do it in groups that aren’t your immediate family.

The rules for businesses are much more complicated and involve the advice of two agencies, the California Department of Public Health and the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency’s Public Health branch. Both sets of rules apply concurrently and businesses are asked to follow whichever is the more restrictive of the two.