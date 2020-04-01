DA’s office responds to nearly 50 calls of price gouging

Tulare County’s bureau of investigations finds the majority of complaints are misunderstandings

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – Last week the Tulare County District Attorney’s office responded to complaints of price gouging, believed to be in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a statement from the District Attorney’s office, a majority of the cases were misunderstandings.

“A gas station, for example, that only sold individual water bottles (at the price of a dollar), then decided to sell water by the case, 24 bottles, for $24.00. Some callers went to a retailer to purchase their usual brand of product only to find it sold out and the brands were far more expensive,” the statement noted.

Investigators also found that consumers were confusing a larger size price with the price for a smaller size. Consumers also alleged instances of non-essential items being marked up, like spices, and that the price of an item at an independent mini-mart was more expensive than at a retailer such as Walmart.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the TCDA Bureau of Investigations has received nearly 50 calls from residents reporting price gouging. Price gouging is when a seller tries to take an unfair advantage of consumers during an emergency or disaster by greatly increasing prices (by 10% more than before an emergency declaration) for essential consumer goods and services. Violations of California’s price gouging statute are subject to criminal prosecution that can result in one-year imprisonment in county jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000.