Outside Creek is last school standing

K-8 school south of Farmersville is the only Tulare County school district still holding classes
By Reggie Ellis
FARMERSVILLE – Every school district in Tulare County officially announced its closure by last week, except for one. Outside Creek, a small rural school district south of Farmersville, has decided to stay open for the health of their students and families.
“We are standing alone and I am fine with that,” Outside Creek Superintendent Derrick Bravo said. “Being seen as the only one who is open is difficult, but as long as our parents are asking for it and as long as we are not ordered to close, we will keep the doors open.”
The rural school has about 100 students throughout grades K-8, 40 of whom are still being taught each day by a handful of teachers, including Bravo. Now in his 16th year as an educator, Bravo said staying open was the best way to provide his students with nutritious meals, a safe place to be when parents are at work and provide daycare for families whose parents work in jobs, such as agriculture, that have been deemed essential to the economy but cannot be done remotely.
“I’ve got parents who are asking me to stay open so they can go to work,” Bravo said. “For many families, having their children staying home with grandparents was putting those grandparents at risk.”
Bravo also pointed out that educators are part of the essential workforce. The Governor’s list of “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers” includes K-12 schools for the purposes of “care and supervision of minors to support essential workforce across all sectors.”
Instead of closing, Bravo said the school began minimum days on March 23, the Monday after the Governor’s shelter in place order for Californians. The district uses the five hours of instruction time to focus on core subjects such as math and English language arts. He said students are excited to come to school each day, giving them a sense of normalcy and allowing them to continue getting the one-on-one instruction from teachers that students at the two-building school are used to receiving.
“We are practicing social distancing,” Bravo said. “At our flag salute, the kids were spread out and since we have about five students per classroom, they are spread out in the classroom as well.”
Bravo realizes the decision to stay open has left his school open to criticism but school closures are voluntary and up the discretion of each district. Outside of a direct order from the Governor’s office, the only entity that has the authority to close down Outside Creek is the school’s own board of trustees, who voted to keep it open.
“There is no executive order shutting schools down,” Bravo said. “Health officials and the Tulare County Office of Education are checking in and we are monitoring the situation.”
California public health officials have also called for school closures to comply with the shelter in place order but the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is still recommending closure based on a criteria of factors. Prior to making the decision to remain open, Bravo said Outside Creek studied a CDC report title “Considerations for School Closure.” On the first page of that report, the CDC stated that “short to medium closures do not impact the epi curve of COVID-19” based on early data modeling and “In other countries, those places who closed schools (e.g., Hong Kong) have not had more success in reducing spread than those that did not (e.g., Singapore).”
In his own research, Bravo found that the United Kingdom is keeping schools open for children of “key workers” and “vulnerable” children while closing schools for other children and Australia seems to be keeping schools open citing health data, including information from the CDC.
“Countries that have closed all their schools have not had more success fighting the virus,” Bravo said.
The report also noted that closing schools “will increase risk to older adults or those with co-morbidities, as almost 40% of U.S. grandparents provide childcare for grandchildren. School closures will likely increase this percentage.”
Furthermore, the CDC said children of parents who are hourly and low-wage workers will be disproportionately affected by school closures because they have limited access to computers and internet access, thus limiting their distance learning capacity.
“Due to our demographics of being in a rural area with internet access difficulties and with a high percentage of our families being low-wage workers, we decided to stay open,” Bravo said in an email.
The single-school district’s decision to stay open doesn’t mean all families agree their kids should still be at school. Bravo said more than half of school’s enrollment are no longer attending school, and the district prepared independent study packets for them to complete at home. Bravo said the single school district will begin its spring break tomorrow, April 2, with students either returning on April 13 or April 20.
“We have found ways to accommodate every family,” Bravo said. “The 40% that are coming, those parents are thankful we are open, and those who wanted to stay home were offered independent study. There is no right or wrong answer.”