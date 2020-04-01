Outside Creek is last school standing

“I’ve got parents who are asking me to stay open so they can go to work,” Bravo said. “For many families, having their children staying home with grandparents was putting those grandparents at risk.”

Bravo also pointed out that educators are part of the essential workforce. The Governor’s list of “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers” includes K-12 schools for the purposes of “care and supervision of minors to support essential workforce across all sectors.”

Instead of closing, Bravo said the school began minimum days on March 23, the Monday after the Governor’s shelter in place order for Californians. The district uses the five hours of instruction time to focus on core subjects such as math and English language arts. He said students are excited to come to school each day, giving them a sense of normalcy and allowing them to continue getting the one-on-one instruction from teachers that students at the two-building school are used to receiving.

“We are practicing social distancing,” Bravo said. “At our flag salute, the kids were spread out and since we have about five students per classroom, they are spread out in the classroom as well.”

Bravo realizes the decision to stay open has left his school open to criticism but school closures are voluntary and up the discretion of each district. Outside of a direct order from the Governor’s office, the only entity that has the authority to close down Outside Creek is the school’s own board of trustees, who voted to keep it open.

“There is no executive order shutting schools down,” Bravo said. “Health officials and the Tulare County Office of Education are checking in and we are monitoring the situation.”