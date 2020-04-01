State sends $345K to aid Tulare, Kings counties’ homeless

California’s 13 largest cities will receive $42.9 million, while the state’s 58 counties will receive $27.3 million and California’s 44 continuums of care will receive $29.6 million. Tulare County is slated to receive $145,000 and the Tulare Kings Homeless Alliance, the area’s continuum of care, will receive $200,000.

The funding is intended for measures to help prevent and contain COVID-19 and can be used for medically indicated services and supplies, such as testing and hand-washing stations, according to a news release from the governor.

The funds can also be used to acquire new shelters, supplies and equipment for emergency shelter operations; increase shelter capacity and street outreach; and lease locations to place individuals who need to be isolated because of COVID-19 illness or exposure, according to the release.

Tulare County intends to use a portion of those funds to lease hotels and motels to quarantine a portion of the county’s homeless population, said Chaz Felix, the homeless initiatives program coordinator for Tulare County’s Homeless Task Force.

Once those rooms are available, they will be reserved for those who are at a greater risk of contracting the worst symptoms of COVID-19 or dying from the virus, Felix said.

Machael Smith, the director of Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance, said her organization has identified 181 people with disabilities and 28 seniors without disabilities who are experiencing homelessness and who could be housed in a hotel room.

Of the 181, Smith said the Homeless Alliance is working on sorting who has a disability that makes them a part of that vulnerable population, such as someone with a compromised immune system or respiratory problems. There are 53 total seniors, including those who have been identified to have a disability.

The Alliance has the names and contact information for those people. Smith said only people who are at a heightened risk of mortality from COVID-19 are being considered for a room.

“We will need to prioritize who we bring to a hotel room, because we won’t have enough space for those who need it,” Smith said.

The county and the alliance are still determining what the other portion of the state money will be spent on, whether it’s protection equipment, supplies or hand-washing stations. Smith said her organization is in touch with service providers in Tulare and Kings counties to see what they need most.

“The goal is not to house everyone, but to house those who need it the most,” Felix said. “We are doing our best to meet people’s needs and get information out.”