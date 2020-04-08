Kaweah Delta braces for COVID-19 surge

On a normal day, the hospital goes through about 1,500 masks, but now Kaweah Delta is down 750 masks a day. Hospital staff is now required to wear the same gown and face mask for a full shift, Herbst said.

Kaweah Delta has placed orders for protective equipment with the county and state health agencies, the federal stockpile and its usual vendors and suppliers, Herbst said.

On Saturday, Newsom unveiled a web site, covid19supplies.ca.gov, that people and companies can use to donate, sell or offer to manufacture 13 of the most essential medical supplies, such as ventilators, N95 respirators and testing materials.

Aside from protective equipment, Kaweah Delta is also facing a shortage of ventilators. Of the 104 ventilators available at the hospital, 50 are not being used as of Friday, Herbst said.

Four out of the five patients who have COVID-19 at Kaweah are in the intensive care unit, have been intubated and are on ventilators, Herbst said.

“From everything that we are witnessing in New York and the more populated areas of California, as the disease really exacerbates an individual, the greatest difficulty that they have is breathing, that’s why they end up intubated,” Herbst said. “I am very concerned that we don’t have enough ventilators. We are trying to get more, but they are not available.”

The hospital has been running a drive-thru testing site for people who are showing symptoms of coronavirus. At the hospital’s request, the city recently closed Floral Street, which opened up nine parking spots for people to pull up and get tested from their cars, Herbst said.

As of Monday evening, 158 patients have been tested at Kaweah Delta Medical Center, and seven of those were positive for the coronavirus. At the drive-thru testing site, 852 people have been tested and 65 have come back positive. The emergency department tested 134, and had 6 positive cases. Kaweah Delta’s clinics and urgent cares have tested 13 people and only one has come back positive. (As these numbers also rapidly change, Kaweah Delta updates this web page every weekday with new figures: www.kaweahdelta.org/COVID19.aspx)

Kaweah Delta has also set up a free COVID-19 screening hotline for individuals who think they might have the virus to call and determine whether they need to get tested. Anyone can call the hotline at 559-624-4110, but the hospital encourages people with primary care physicians to call their physician for an assessment first.