Local organizations continue support for homeless in pandemic

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Omar Guzman is the director of Kaweah Delta Street Medicine, which provides health care directly to vulnerable populations who can’t access proper services. Street Medicine goes out to places like homeless encampments to provide preventative screenings, wound care, health education and referrals to social services and community health centers.

And since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Street Medicine has started visiting encampments to provide information on the disease and hygiene kits with alcohol-based hand wash, soap, Tylenol and a bucket for collecting water and washing their encampments.

The kits also include an informational card with an explainer of the virus and Tulare County’s 2-1-1 informational line and Kaweah Delta’s COVID-19 screening hotline.

Guzman said while Street Medicine has only made one trip out to a homeless camp, he hopes to continue providing these services. But like many local organizations, they’re low on staff. The program relies on help from medical residents and students, who have either been sent home or remain at hospitals.

Guzman said that while he was out at the encampment near the Ben Maddox trail head, most people were asking a lot of questions about the virus and how it’s transmitted. While no one at the camp was showing symptoms that day, Guzman worries about how rapidly COVID-19 would spread if an unsheltered person contracts it.

“If this virus hits, we are going to see a big surge from the homeless community,” Guzman said. “As long as the virus stays out of the environment it’s okay, but once it’s in it will spread rapidly. And there’s no way for people to stay socially distant and it’s very challenging to keep their encampments clean.”

Throughout April, California is expecting a surge of coronavirus cases, and Guzman said his organization is bracing to see what that means for the county’s homeless population.

“But the virus might already be there and we might not know, no one is going out to homeless encampments to do testing and ensure that information is getting out,” Guzman said. “We are working on talking with people to make sure they know what it is and what to look for.”

One of the issues Guzman and his team is grappling with is how hard it is for the homeless community to practice social distancing. And while their encampments tend to be outside of town, they could easily pick it up and bring it back to camp when they need to leave.

“There’s a lot of fear out there, they know they’re at an increased risk,” Guzman said. “Many asked, ‘If I haven’t bathed recently or haven’t been able to clean out my encampment, is that going to put me at a greater risk?’”

And the answer is yes. Quarantining is much different in a home with a heater compared to a tent out in the rain, Guzman said.

“There definitely needs to be an increase of the amount of education out there on the virus,” Guzman said. “When we went out, people had a lot of questions and many people had a genuine interest in what the virus is and many had educated questions on the virus.”

The homeless population already has more medical issues than the general population, Guzman said. While out at a homeless camp, for example, he spoke with a 30-year-old man who appeared healthy, but has a serious heart condition that would make him vulnerable to the worst of coronavirus.