Tulare County barely passes for social distancing

County gets a D minus for not reducing commutes, making extra trips to non-essential services

By Reggie Ellis

TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County gets a passing grade when it comes to social distancing but a new report says residents here need to do a better job of passing on extra trips away from home to slow the spread of coronavirus locally.

Unacast, an award-winning location data and analytics firm, launched its Social Distancing Scoreboard last week. The interactive tool assigns a letter grade of A through F to all states and counties in relation to social distancing behavior. Using the change in distance traveled prior to COVID-19 in comparison to present day, areas that observe at least a 70% decrease in average distance traveled are assigned a grade of A, while those that exhibit less than 25% decrease or increase are assigned an F. Letter grades are then compared to the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in those areas to help users draw conclusions between social distancing behavior and virus spread over time.

Tulare County received a D minus overall. The grade represents a 25-40% decrease in distance traveled, such as telecommuting instead of commuting and staycations versus vacations, and less than a 55% decrease in trips to non-essential venues, such as restaurants, retailers, salons, hotels, clothing stores and theatres. The goal, according to Unacast, is to reduce both by more than 70%, an example set by Italy which implemented some of the most stringently enforced shelter in place orders in the world.

The D- was an improvement for Tulare County which received an F on March 23, when it saw a spike of four new cases following the Governor’s shelter-in-place order last month, but had improved to a C minus on March 29 when it had an increase of five new cases as people began working from home and limiting their trips outside the home by half. Social distancing dropped off on April 2 just as Tulare County saw its largest spike in new cases with 29. The tool has a four-day lag time in regards to comparing cases with social distancing data.