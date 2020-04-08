Tulare takes ‘extraordinary’ first step in providing facilities for the homeless

“I appreciate the community taking all of the recommendations and directives in a serious manner,” Sigala said. “I realize the difficult times and challenges all of us are facing but we must work together to assure the safety of our community. I am proud of all of our city leadership including our first responders for stepping up and protecting our residents.”

The actions were based on the recommendations of the city’s emergency operations center director Luis Nevarez, in conformance with guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control, and in cooperation with the city manager Rob Hunt.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Hunt updated residents on a few other services last week including changes to public safety, recreation, senior center, library, public works and transit.

The Tulare Police Department continues to respond to calls for service as usual. The Police Department lobby remains open, but a civilian employee is not available at the lobby window. Those requiring police assistance can enter the lobby and pick up the phone next to the lobby window, which will then connect to the City’s Dispatch Center. The dispatcher will ask a few questions to determine your needs. The Records department is also available via telephone at 559-684-4238 to either make an appointment or obtain information regarding: vehicle releases, registrations, obtaining copies of reports. Fingerprinting (Live-Scan) services and ride-along programs are currently suspended.

Tulare is also encouraging residents to utilize the City’s online crime reporting system when possible. It is fast and easy and meant for “cold crimes” that are not in progress. All reports submitted on line are reviewed within 24 hours by a Patrol Lieutenant and assigned to an officer for follow up. You can review the criteria and submit your report by clicking on this link: www.tulare.ca.gov/departments/report-a-crime

The Fire Department continues to respond to all calls for service as usual. However, in an effort to protect employees and the community, the following activities remain cancelled:

Station tours and Engine displays

Public education presentations

Fire training center

Non-emergency Fire Department-related questions can be directed 24-hours a day to 559-687-3307.

City Hall remains open for all regular business. Development Services, Engineering, the City Manager’s Office, Finance, General Services, the City Clerk’s office, and all associated offices continue to provide uninterrupted services. Any person seeking non-emergency information can call 559-684-4200.

“We appreciate the patience our residents have displayed over the last few weeks and wish to repeat that the City of Tulare’s commitment to providing uninterrupted City services remains unchanged,” Hunt said.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Community Services Department’s Facebook page and the City’s web site for updates on the status of programs. To date, the following recreation programs and events have been canceled or postponed: Tumbling (partial refund will be available) Spring Camp, Super Sitters, Pre-Sports PLUS, Pre-Sports, Little Dancers, and Little Sluggers have been canceled and full refunds will be provided to those who had previously enrolled; Spring Carnival is canceled; Elk’s Sports Camp and Arbor Day are postponed; BEST Club, Spring Softball and Senior Softball have been postponed until further notice.

Both the Senior Center and Tulare Public Library are closed. Senior meals are available for delivery or take-out. Reservations for meals are required by 12:30 p.m. the day before requested delivery. The Senior Center has postponed all trips, Bingo, and Friday night dances until May 1. The library is closed until April 30. Although many programs will be rescheduled, there are options for interaction during this time. Virtual story times, crafts, and special activities will be posted on the web site and social media. All of the online and electronic resources, are available to you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via www.tularepubliclibrary.org and through our app. The U.S. State Department advises that passport services may be delayed, and expedited service will not available.

Water service, sewer service, and solid waste collection continues as usual. The City has suspended shut-offs until further notice. If you are experiencing payment issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please call 559-684-4260. The Public Works department asks residents to avoid flushing baby wipes and paper towels down the toilet as they will damage or clog the sewer system.

All bus routes continue as usual. However, in order to abide by recommended social distancing standards every other seat will remain vacant.