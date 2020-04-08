Valley air quality reached new heights in 2019

The Valley’s bowl-shaped geography traps PM 2.5 in the air, which builds up quickly at the ground level and hangs there until rain can wash it out. Particulate matter can have adverse effects on public health, aggravating heart and lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

John Klassen, director of air quality and science planning for the Air District, said the numbers are a strong indicator that air quality is improving in the valley. Part of the credit goes to the Air District’s Check Before You Burn campaign. Feb. 29 marked the end of the Valley’s 17th Check Before You Burn season which ended as the cleanest on record despite record-breaking high winds at the beginning of the season. The number of days that exceeded PM2.5 levels were 15 for the winter months, compared with peak of 81 days during the 2001-2002 winter. Even more impressive is that the Valley’s air quality improved during a dry winter with far less than average rainfall. The Valley averaged less than half an inch of rain this winter, compared with an average of almost 4 inches since 2000.

Throughout the season, increased cooperation by Valley residents and the use of much cleaner wood, pellet & natural gas devices, made possible by the District’s Burn Cleaner Program, all played pivotal roles in the vast improvement to wintertime air quality this season.

“Once again, the District thanks residents, businesses, the ag industry and all other Valley stakeholders for helping to achieve our cleanest winter on record,” said Valley Air District Executive Director and Air Pollution Control Officer Samir Sheikh.