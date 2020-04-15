California insurance commissioner orders credit for premiums within 60 days

Ricardo Lara orders insurance companies to return March, April premiums and forego May if shelter-in-place orders continue

The Sun-Gazette

LOS ANGELES – Businesses still paying insurance premiums for work they are not able to do could get a break.

Last week, insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara ordered insurance companies to return insurance premiums to consumers and businesses and provide much-needed financial relief during the COVID-19 emergency.

“With Californians driving fewer miles and many businesses closed due to the COVID-19 emergency, consumers need relief from premiums that no longer reflect their present-day risk of accident or loss,” said Lara. “Today’s mandatory action will put money back in people’s pockets when they need it most.”

The commissioner’s bulletin covers premiums paid for at least the months of March and April — including the month of May if “shelter in place” restrictions continue — in at least six different insurance lines: private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, workers’ compensation, commercial multi-peril, commercial liability, medical malpractice, and any other insurance line where the risk of loss has fallen substantially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioner’s bulletin requires insurance companies to provide a premium credit, reduction, return of premium, or other appropriate premium adjustment as soon as possible, and no later than August 2020. Lara has already requested at least a 60-day grace period for policyholders to pay their premiums so that insurance policies are not canceled for nonpayment of premium during the pandemic. Together, the commissioner says, these two actions will give consumers and businesses substantial financial relief.