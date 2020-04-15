County adds beds for COVID-19 cases

State converts 246 beds at Porterville Developmental Center for anticipated surge in coronavirus patients

The Sun-Gazette

PORTERVILLE– Construction began last week to retrofit a portion of the Porterville Developmental Center as an alternate care site for local hospitals that may be overwhelmed by a surge in patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the planning, design and construction of the project to provide an additional 246 beds to treat patients infected with the coronavirus as part of its mission from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The center would serve as overflow beds for Sierra View Medical Center if the Porterville hospital were to exceed its capacity for COVID-19 patients.

The corps announced on April 7 that it had awarded the construction contract to Herman Construction Group, Inc. of Escondido, Calif. Construction is expected to be completed in the next week. Once construction is complete, the site will be returned to the state to fulfill staffing and logistical requirements before patients can be admitted.

“The corps is doing everything within our power to expedite construction of additional bed space in Tulare County for COVID-19 infected patients and to assist the state in developing opportunities for future locations throughout California,” said Col. Eric McFadden, USACE operations coordinator to CalOES and FEMA Region 9. “Our goal is to provide safe, clean, and functional facilities where we would want to have our own loved ones cared for.”

The 246-beds in Porterville are part of a larger plan to secure more than 4,600 beds at alternate care sites for an anticipated surge in COVID-19 patients announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on April 6. The state has aggressively planned for a surge in hospitalizations in the coming weeks and aims to add 50,000 beds to our existing hospital capacity of nearly 75,000 beds. At least 60 percent of those additional beds, or 30,000, will come from within existing hospitals, and the state will secure the remaining beds, up to 20,000. The alternate care facilities will provide care for less sick patients, thus allowing hospitals to focus their resources on those with the most acute needs.