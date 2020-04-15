Friant Water Authority opposes state strategy on inconsistent water management

Friant Water Authority CEO Jason Phillips issues stern statement on California’s contrary incidental take permit

By Paul Myers

TULARE COUNTY– Earlier this year, President Donald Trump visited Bakersfield to put his signature on the biological opinion for the State Water Project and Central Valley Project. Governor Gavin Newsom and the state attorney general immediately filed their opposition in court.

Late last month, the Friant Water Authority’s CEO, Jason Phillips, expressed his displeasure of California’s take on the federal government’s biological opinion for the State Water Project.

“The State of California announced it is issuing a separate incidental take permit for operating the State Water Project that is inconsistent with the federal biological opinions finalized just over a month ago. This outcome is beyond disappointing,” Phillips said in a statement.

He added that the federal biological opinions were developed by career federal scientists using the best available information in a manner that was open, transparent and shared with state agencies throughout the more than three-year process to develop them.

Similar in ways to the the federal biological opinion the state incidental take permit (ITP) is a part of the California Fish and Game Code that allows the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to “authorize take of a species listed as endangered, threatened, candidate, or a rare plant…if certain conditions are met.”

Phillips said that an inconsistent opinion can lead to water shortages for those in need of water to irrigate crops, at a time when land is at risk of being fallowed.