Supervisor Eddie Valero calls for eviction moratorium

Order confusion

The debate is over two separate yet connected executive orders and a related court order. On March 16, the Governor signed an order allowing local jurisdictions to halt evictions. On March 27, the Governor built on that by signing another order which banned the enforcement of eviction orders for renters. On April 6, the Judicial Council of California, the policymaking body for the state’s court system, issued an emergency court order that suspends all evictions, with the exception of those to protect the health and safety of other residents. The rule prohibits the court from issuing summons on eviction filings by landlords and from holding hearings on evictions during the state of emergency.

“They do not establish any tenant rights, address requirements for notifying landlords, or how repayment will be handled,” Valero said.

A social justice group argees that the Governor and court orders do not go far enough in protecting renters because it places the burden on the tenant to prove their income has been effected by COVID-19 instead of an all-out ban on evictions until the pandemic has passed. Blanca Escobedo, a policy advocate with Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, echoed Valero’s comments and provided the supervisors with a draft eviction moratorium that goes beyond the statewide orders.

The emergency response ordinance would ban all evictions for failure to pay regardless if the tenant can prove it was due to the pandemic, removing the documentation requirement for tenants, prohibit landlords from assessing late fees during the State of Emergency, allows for at least 180 days after the emergency ends for renters to payback owed rent, and requires the landlord to establish a repayment plan.

“Low income residents are going to be impacted first and feel it more,” Escobedo told the Board of Supervisors at the April 7 meeting. “If a tenant has an eviction on record, it makes it harder to get another place. If nothing is done, we could see a wave of evictions after the court order and Governor’s order expire. This would allow landlords and tenants to work together on payment plans.”

Leadership Counsel also helped create a flyer, along with several other advocacy groups in California, listing tenant protections under the Governor and the court’s actions for COVID-19. The groups recommend paying rent on time as the best way to protect yourself, if you are able to do so. If not, the groups say it is important for renters to contact their landlord in writing before rent is due, keep copies of the letters and responses from the landlord and document your loss of income. Loss of income documents can include pay stubs, notes from a boss or supervisor, bank statements, notice of school closures and medical documents.

While these tips are good advice for most renters, Escobedo said they often put an unfair burden on workers such as farm laborers who get paid in cash, don’t have bank accounts or have jobs in the gig economy.

“We don’t want any local resolutions to include unnecessary documentation requirements,” Escobedo said. “The Governor’s order made it seem like there were protections for everyone and many tenants are under the impression they are protected, but some people will be unable to prove they had a loss of income with documentation.”

If residents do receive an eviction notice, the groups say tenants should seek legal help at LawHelp.org. Those with federally subsidized housing, such as Section 8, low-income tax credit or public housing, or if the landlord has a federally backed mortgage, may have more protections for nonpayment of rent. The federal government issued an eviction moratorium on March 27 which will remain in place until July 25. The order prohibits landlord’s from even filing a new eviction case during this time and from charging the tenant any fees or interest for late payments. The ruling does not forgive the rent payments and does not apply to evictions based on violations of housing rules or rental agreements, such as criminal activity.

“Nothing in this chapter shall relieve the tenant of liability for unpaid rent that has accrued during this period, which the landlord may seek after expiration of the State of Emergency,” the draft resolution states. “The rent may be collected as any other debt owed but not through the unlawful detainer process.”