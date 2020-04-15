Water advocates advise against bottled water hoarding

Advocates advise against hoarding bottled water for those who do not have access to clean water in California

The Sun-Gazette

SACRAMENTO – Within hours of the first COVID-19 diagnosis in Tulare County, bottled water started flying off the shelves everywhere. Preparing for what could be a long stay at home, and presumably a water shutoff, customers took more than their fair share of cases. However, that left communities with contaminated groundwater short on options.

“Over the last few weeks, we have all witnessed empty shelves where bottled water used to be stocked in grocery stores and corner markets,” said Michael Claiborne, Senior Attorney with Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability. “For those with safe tap water, this is a mere inconvenience. For the hundreds of thousands of Californians who lack access to safe tap water, the bottled water shortage is a crisis. The state must act now to make emergency water supplies available to those who need them.”

Claiborne had worked closely with the unincorporated community of Tooleville east of Exeter. In places like Tooleville, a town of about 200 people, the state began issuing water boil advisories in the 1990s due to a high level of nitrates, an odorless and tasteless contaminant which can cause blue baby disease if ingested at high levels by infants or pregnant women, aAnd have since been almost wholly reliant on bottled water.

Since the calamity of the novel coronavirus, safe water advocates have been working with many front-line communities with contaminated water. Currently an estimated one million Californians lack access to clean drinking water. And for those afflicted in rural Tulare County, the problem may only grow worse. Already, clean water advocates are reporting that some communities with contaminated water are finding it difficult to find bottled water. That spells bad news for the fight against the coronavirus.

“How can we stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect our communities if people don’t have access to clean water?” said Susana De Anda, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Community Water Center, a non-profit agency that advocates for safe, clean, and affordable drinking water for all Californians. “We need immediate action—including a statewide ban on water shutoffs—to make sure everyone has access to safe and clean water during this COVID-19 crisis, regardless of their zip code or financial situation.”