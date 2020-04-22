Donors trickle into blood banks in light of shelter order

Blood donations fall off after shelter in place order, fortunately blood banks received a surge of donations in early days of pandemic

By Paul Myers

FRESNO – Donations at central California blood banks went from a gusher to a trickle since COVID-19 forced California to shelter in place. In addition, blood drives at events and schools have all gone to the wind. Ersilia Lacze, director of marketing and community development at the Central California Blood Center (CCBC) said that things have definitively changed at their centers.

“It is definitely a very different look and feel to our donor traffic…we put some precautionary things in place like taking the temperature of people who come in,” Lacze said.

Fortunately, when novel coronavirus cases began to pop up in Washington and Oregon, the blood center began to aggressively campaign for more donations. Lacze said that they had a surge of donors that gave their blood banks an unusual amount of blood at once.

“There was huge influx of donors from our community early on…we were extremely blessed by such a large turnout that we are actually doing well in blood collections,” Lacze said.

There is a problem though. Blood expires.

“The challenge we face, as this COVID thing continues and keeps us all at home, is that blood is perishable. All the great collection we had only has 42 days until it expires,” Lacze said.