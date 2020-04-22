Nursing homes struggle to control virus

Checking up

Both facilities lie in the County Supervisor District 1 represented by Kuyler Crocker who is calling for an investigation of Redwood Springs. Crocker reached out through staff to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and says an investigation could lead to a shutdown of the facility. Any investigation at the facility will be slowed by the number of patients who have the coronavirus. CDPH is working through their channels to potentially launch an investigation. Crocker said he wants to know why there was an outbreak there when other nursing homes, Twin Oaks Assisted Living Center in Tulare and Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Visalia, have had patients contract the virus but only spread to less than a handful of people.

“After this is all said and done, everyone may have it [at Redwood Springs],” Crocker said.

This is not the first time that Redwood Springs has struggled to control the spread of infection at its facility.

Since 2016, Redwood Springs has had 91 health-related deficiencies, more than four times the state and national average. The nursing facility has been cited for having deficiencies in its program to investigate, control and keep infection from spreading in all three of its most recent inspections.

In 2017, Redwood Springs had several infection control deficiencies including not properly labeling a biohazard storage area and cleaning and disinfecting products and not using those products according to directions, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Also in 2017, the facility had a scabies outbreak in 14 patients because staff failed to implement a control plan for the rash caused by a microscopic mite that burrow into the upper layer of the skin and lays eggs. This was the facility’s only infection citation since 2017.

In 2018, the facility failed to prevent the spread of bacteria in eight separate incidents including not washing hands, not changing gloves, leaving soiled linens on the ground, not cleaning bathrooms after use and handling trash without gloves. That same year, Redwood Springs was fined $100,000, the most severe penalty issued by the state, in the death of 81-year-old woman. Two certified nursing assistants left the woman unattended while she was using the commode, a plastic chair on wheels which goes over the toilet. The woman fell and hit her head and died six days later.

The skilled nursing facility is owned by Plum Healthcare Group LLC, which has struggled with sanitary conditions at many of its facilities. Plum owns 42 nursing homes throughout California, seven of which have been fined for health-related violations totaling $115,775, according to data from Medicare.gov compiled by Review.care, a web site that evaluates and compares nursing homes. Plum’s facilities overall were rated four of five stars, but 14 of its facilities received two stars or less for health inspections. Since 2017, half of Plum’s facilities have had at least one infection citation that could have led to harming patients or staff, but no one was hurt, according to a recent report by Kaiser Health News. A dozen were cited multiple times and one facility, the Pine Creek Care Center in Roseville, was cited four times in the last three years.

Infection control has been a problem at Lindsay Gardens in the past as well. The facility has had sanitary deficiencies (employees not washing their hands) during inspections in 2017, 2018 and 2019 but has not had any infection citations. Since 2016, the facility has 44 deficiencies, more than twice the state and national average.

The facility is owned by Providence Group Inc. Providence owns 17 nursing homes in California and Kentucky. Three of their facilities have been fined for health-related violations totaling $48,191, according to Review.care. Only two of Providence’s 17 facilities were cited for poor infection control in the last three years.

During an inspection on April 27, 2017, Lindsay Gardens failed to make sure that the nursing home area is safe, easy to use, clean and comfortable for residents, staff and the public, according to the CMS, the federal agency that inspects nursing homes. During an inspection on June 23, 2016, inspectors said the facility failed to have a detailed, written plan for disasters and emergencies and on June 18, 2015 that the facility failed to train all employees on what to do in an emergency.