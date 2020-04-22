State rule allows inmates to walk free for free

About 140 were identified as eligible for $0 bail. Since April 1, 37 inmates were released on $0 bail, many of whom had been denied requests for release just a few weeks earlier making it “tough on morale for our office,” Ward said. During that same time nearly 300 people have been released from the county jail, most of which were released on their own recognizance and 19 were released when no case was filed against them. Most of those released were for drug and property crimes.

“For our business owners who are already struggling to keep afloat, quality of life crimes like theft, fraud, and vandalism eat away at the wellbeing and fabric of our communities and will now be met with little immediate consequence even when charges are filed,” Ward said.

Tulare County had already implemented precautions to protect inmates and jailors from contracting and spreading coronavirus and to safely release inmates who were not a threat to public safety. On April 1, Tulare County created a new operational courtroom to exclusively hear motions on behalf of inmates requesting early release.

“It removes our ability to argue for release,” Ward said. “Now there’s not a lot of grounds for us to oppose release.”

Sheriff Boudreaux said he might be able to understand the need for the ruling at larger metropolitan jails or state prisons where overcrowding could be a problem, but county jails have about 700 beds open for additional inmates. His office has also instituted plans to quarantine inmates with the virus. While there are no cases of jail staff or inmates testing positive for COVID-19, Boudreaux said any inmate testing positive for the virus will immediately be placed into isolation in a reverse air flow cell, meaning air is pumped into the cell but is not connected to the ducting network of the general population cells.

“We took this very seriously,” Boudreaux said. “We don’t want our inmates or personnel exposed.”

Only one local person has spoke in favor of the release program since it was announced by the Judicial Council. Carol Greening of Visalia called into the April 7 meeting to say the April 6 ruling would “save lives” and even suggested releasing anyone, regardless of the crime, with 30 days or less remaining on their sentence. She said the release would not only protect those who have not yet been convicted of a crime but also the deputies working in the jails.

“Pretrial detainees have not been sentenced and charges against them have not been proved,” Greening urged the supervisors. “Handle this with justice and compassion.”

Boudreaux took exception to the comments and those like it saying that they ignored the safety of the community, and more importantly, the wishes of the victims.

“Not one person [who has commented] has mentioned our victims,” Boudreaux said. “What about the victims who crimes have been committed against? The only thing I’ve heard is let’s release inmates for another day.”