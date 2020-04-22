State rule allows inmates to walk free for free

Tulare County officials oppose emergency rule allowing inmates to be released on no bail for misdemeanors and some felonies
By Reggie Ellis
TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County law enforcement and law makers are opposing a statewide rule allowing potentially dangerous inmates to go free for free.
On April 6, the California Judicial Council, which oversees the state’s court system, approved 11 temporary emergency rules, including setting bail statewide at $0 for misdemeanors and lower-level felonies to “safely reduce jail populations.” The rule remains in effect until 90 days after the Governor lifts the state of emergency due to COVID-19. Crimes exempt from the no bail rule are murder, rape, assault, battery, arson, robbery, kidnapping, drug dealing, carjacking, grand theft, child molestation, resisting arrest, weapons charges, witness intimidation, extortion, filing a false report, falsifying evidence, criminal threats, restraining order violations, failure to register as a sex offender, DUI, rioting and looting. Defendants with prior convictions categorized as “strike offenses” and violations of probation or parole are also eligible for $0 bail.
“Those inmates in our facilities are in there for a reason,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said. “What we are doing here is placing these people back into our society to reoffend, in my opinion.”
Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward told the Supervisors there is no legal definition for a “lower-level” felony because that is subjective. Among the crimes eligible for release were human trafficking for forced labor, child abuse and neglect, elder abuse, auto theft, burglary and failing to register as a sex offender. Under the emergency rule, Ward said victims are being placed in the dangerous and vulnerable position of having their abuser return quickly and continue such abuse.
“We want to send a message to victims and to law enforcement that we stand with them,” Ward said. “This is really a slap in the face to them.”
Unfortunately, the DA and Sheriff said they are bound by their offices to uphold the ruling which commanded all superior courts apply the rule to all eligible inmates as of April 10. Their offices diligently worked the three days between the rule and deadline to assess the charges of the approximately 1,000 inmates in custody. Prosecutors then worked around the clock Thursday, April 9 and on Friday, April 10 to file motions opposing early release of those inmates.
“We opposed every single release of sentenced inmates,” Ward said. “When they had those convictions, weren’t they under a contract?”
About 140 were identified as eligible for $0 bail. Since April 1, 37 inmates were released on $0 bail, many of whom had been denied requests for release just a few weeks earlier making it “tough on morale for our office,” Ward said. During that same time nearly 300 people have been released from the county jail, most of which were released on their own recognizance and 19 were released when no case was filed against them. Most of those released were for drug and property crimes.
“For our business owners who are already struggling to keep afloat, quality of life crimes like theft, fraud, and vandalism eat away at the wellbeing and fabric of our communities and will now be met with little immediate consequence even when charges are filed,” Ward said.
Tulare County had already implemented precautions to protect inmates and jailors from contracting and spreading coronavirus and to safely release inmates who were not a threat to public safety. On April 1, Tulare County created a new operational courtroom to exclusively hear motions on behalf of inmates requesting early release.
“It removes our ability to argue for release,” Ward said. “Now there’s not a lot of grounds for us to oppose release.”
Sheriff Boudreaux said he might be able to understand the need for the ruling at larger metropolitan jails or state prisons where overcrowding could be a problem, but county jails have about 700 beds open for additional inmates. His office has also instituted plans to quarantine inmates with the virus. While there are no cases of jail staff or inmates testing positive for COVID-19, Boudreaux said any inmate testing positive for the virus will immediately be placed into isolation in a reverse air flow cell, meaning air is pumped into the cell but is not connected to the ducting network of the general population cells.
“We took this very seriously,” Boudreaux said. “We don’t want our inmates or personnel exposed.”
Only one local person has spoke in favor of the release program since it was announced by the Judicial Council. Carol Greening of Visalia called into the April 7 meeting to say the April 6 ruling would “save lives” and even suggested releasing anyone, regardless of the crime, with 30 days or less remaining on their sentence. She said the release would not only protect those who have not yet been convicted of a crime but also the deputies working in the jails.
“Pretrial detainees have not been sentenced and charges against them have not been proved,” Greening urged the supervisors. “Handle this with justice and compassion.”
Boudreaux took exception to the comments and those like it saying that they ignored the safety of the community, and more importantly, the wishes of the victims.
“Not one person [who has commented] has mentioned our victims,” Boudreaux said. “What about the victims who crimes have been committed against? The only thing I’ve heard is let’s release inmates for another day.”
After comments from both the DA and Sheriff, the Supervisors unanimously approved a letter opposing the release of “potentially dangerous inmates” at county jails back into the community. The letter asks the Judicial Council to consider adding crimes committed while out on bail and to include repeat, chronic offenders to the list of those ineligible for the $0 bail release.
“Perhaps the most glaring defect in the new rule is that someone who is out on bail or on their own recognizance who commits another felony crime would be presumptively eligible for $0 bail and free to victimize another member of our law-abiding community,” Ward said.
Ward said the emergency ruling could be a precursor to a new state law that may take effect this year or next. Senate Bill 10 was signed into law in August 2018 and changes California’s pretrial release system from a money-based system to a risk-based release and detention system. Under that system, misdemeanors would be cited and released within 12 hours and those arrested for more serious crimes would be held, without a money bail, based on their likelihood to reoffend or flee. The law was set to take effect last October but the Judicial Council suspended its implementation until this November when voters will consider a referendum reversing the law. The referendum was backed by the American Bail Coalition, a nonprofit trade association, and qualified for the Nov. 2020 ballot in January 2019.