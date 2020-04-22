Woodlake council declares Gonzalez seat vacant

Greg Gonzalez is removed from the Woodlake City Council after four unexcused absences

By Paul Myers

WOODLAKE – After winning re-election in 2018 with 22.73 percent of the vote, Greg Gonzalez is officially off the council.

Last week the Woodlake City Council voted to declare a vacancy on the board after Gonzalez missed four consecutive meetings without notice. According to city staff, Gonzalez missed meetings on Feb. 10, Feb. 24, March 9 and March 23.

The Woodlake City Charter calls for an automatic removal from the council, giving the council the opportunity to find another member. Community development director, Jason Waters, said that applications have already gone out via the city’s web site and social media.

He added that the city will continue to take applications through May 15 in hopes of appointing a new member by the council’s May 26 meeting. If shelter in place orders are still in effect by that time, the city will take the unusual step of swearing in a new member over a video conferencing platform.

“Everything is weird right now with this [COVID-19] kind of stuff. Different for sure,” Waters said.

Whoever takes over Gonzalez place on the council will only hold the seat until the November election. That will be the two-year mark of Gonzalez’s term. Winning in the November election gives the appointee the ability to serve the rest of Gonzalez’s term. But they would then have to run in 2022 for their own term, if they decided to seek re-election.

This is not the first time the Woodlake City Council has had to replace a member. Just last year Louis Lopez stepped down because of a work schedule conflict. Lopez replaced Chuck Ray, who also had to step down after his election in 2015.

When Lopez left the council the city received eight application for his seat.