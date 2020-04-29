COVID-19 presents new Lindsay manager with budget issues

New Lindsay city manager Joe Tanner expects sales tax to decrease as a result of coronavirus, says it is like ‘chopping off a limb’

By Paul Myers

LINDSAY – The struggle is real for a lot of a workers laid off because of the coronavirus, but for recently hired Lindsay city manager Joe Tanner, he is dealing with a different kind of coronavirus struggle.

When other employees were told to stay home, Tanner was just getting started in Lindsay. Hired in February, Tanner relieved interim city manager Mike Camarna on March 2. A week and a half later the coronavirus was designated a pandemic and California was told to shelter in place. Since then he has taken the job one day at a time.

“All the information was coming from a bunch of different directions. There was news reports and governor’s orders, new restrictions every day. I just had to take it as it came more or less,” Tanner said.

Since he certainly is beginning a high level job in the most unstable of times, Tanner said that he has been relying on his staff to navigate the waters around Lindsay.

“You know being so new and not having that familiarity with the city, the council, with the people in the community, with what resources we have available, I put a lot of work on their shoulders and they have reacted very positively so far,” Tanner said.