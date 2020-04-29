Hit-and-run in Porterville leaves pedestrian badly injured

CHP ask for public’s help to find unidentified pickup driver who hit a pedestrian on Date Ave. west of Leggett St.

The Sun-Gazette

PORTERVILLE – Law enforcement is asked for help from the public after a hit-and-run left a Porterville man severely injured on the side of the road last Thursday.

At approximately 8:27 p.m. California Highway Patrol responded to Date Avenue, west of Leggett Street. During the course of the investigation CHP determined that an unidentified driver was driving an unknown make and model pickup truck, traveling westbound on Date Ave. west of Leggett Street an unknown speed.

Menjamin Lemus, 66, from Porterville was walking eastbound on the north should of Dave Ave. For reason unknown, the pickup collided with Lemus. After the pickup hit Lemus, the unidentified driver fled the scene. Lemus sustained major injuries and was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment.