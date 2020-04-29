Unemployment rate may reach record high this month

Nearly 9,000 people filed for unemployment in March, and over that number halfway through April

By Reggie Ellis

TULARE COUNTY – Unemployment in Tulare County reached a fever pitch last month as jobless claims hit a record high of nearly 7,000 people on March 28.

That was over 14 times higher than the monthly average of 500 claims in the weeks prior to the Governor’s shelter-in-place order on March 19, according to new, county-level data released by the Tulare County Workforce Investment Board (WIB) last week. In just two weeks, unemployment claims jumped from 421 for the week of March 14 to 859 the week of March 21 and then 6,996 for the week ending March 28. Since the shelter-in-place order, more than 16,000 people have filed for unemployment in Tulare County.

“This nearly a 20 fold increase in new UI claims in a two week period, starkly illustrates that our local economy is in the midst of an unprecedented economic upheaval,” said Adam Peck, executive director of the Tulare County WIB, which connects workers and employers with services.

In September 2019, Tulare County’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.6%, the third lowest since the state began tracking the county’s unemployment in 1990, second only to a record low of 7.1% in May and September 2006.