Crocker drives opposition to Tulare murderer’s early release

Ward staunchly opposed Flowers’ commutation. In a press release from March, Ward said this is another example of the Governor taking decisions away from the community. He pointed to last year’s death penalty moratorium as the first example.

“Like Governor Newsom’s death penalty moratorium, we were informed of Mr. Flowers’ clemency through the news media. This is a deplorable action without any justification,” Ward said. “As I have said before, actions such as this are a travesty to victims, their families, and the men and women of this office who strive for justice every day. Once again, this action shows there is a lack of truth in sentencing in California, as a jury recommended a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. Our legal system has shown more compassion to Mr. Flowers than he ever did for his victim.”

Flowers’ commutation from March was not his first attempt at clemency. He was recommended for a sentence commutation in 2018 by the Board of Parole Hearings after Flowers petitioned for clemency from Governor Jerry Brown. In October of 2018, Ward used social media to urge the community to contact the Governor regarding Flowers’ case.

“Not only did this office file its formal objection to Mr. Flowers’ potential release with the Governor, we appealed directly to the law-abiding, hard-working people of Tulare County. Their response to us and to Sacramento was crystal clear – this killer should not be released back in to our community,” Ward said. “The Governor acted wisely, and we appreciate him taking the people’s concerns into consideration.”

According to a letter to Brown from Ward, in June of 1994, Mary Eloise Garcia, lived alone in the house where she had lived for over 50 years and where she was murdered. Garcia lived on her Social Security income and kept any cash she had in her purse rather than a bank account. She was cautious about who she let in the house, using a peephole and having visitors announce themselves before being allowed in.