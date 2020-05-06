Legislation leaves out rural counties like Tulare

Counties with populations less than 500,000 were not eligible for direct funding in CARES Act stimulus package

By Reggie Ellis

TULARE COUNTY – The advantages to being a rural county while fighting a deadly virus spread in close proximity were oversold by experts and now the money to help those rural counties is being underdelivered.

When Congress passed the CARES Act on March 27, the largest economic stimulus package in U.S. history set aside $150 billion of its $1.8 trillion in total funding for unanticipated expenditures for states and local governments battling the coronavirus pandemic. But unlike its neighboring counties to the north and south, none of that money came to Tulare County, despite being one of just 22 public health labs in the state named an official testing center for the virus, which included samples from both Fresno and Kern counties.

Built into the CARES Act was a provision that counties with populations less than 500,000 (Tulare County was just under 480,000 as of Jan. 1) were not eligible for direct funding, making them reliant on the state government. To address the inequity, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved a letter at its April 28 meeting supporting direct and flexible funding to county governments of all sizes.