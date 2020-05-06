Rural residents are left without internet access

Rodgers’ situation is the perfect example of the digital divide between urban and rural areas in the state. The City of Sacramento has a B+ when it comes to broadband infrastructure while Rodgers home gets an F+, according to the annual California Broadband Infrastructure Report Card released last month. The report provides an overall grade of available broadband capacity for the entire county which takes into account broadband access for nearly every city and unincorporated area.

“Even before COVID-19, the infrastructure was absolutely insufficient,” Rodgers said.

The report gave Placer County, Where Rodgers lives, a D- overall, slightly better than the state average of C- and a grade point above Tulare County’s D+. The ‘D’ grade means the county is “barely passing” with just one wireline provider that meets the report’s minimum standard of 100 megabytes per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload speeds. Visalia, Tulare and Porterville were the only areas to reach a C grade while most of Tulare County is getting an F.

Surrounding counties didn’t fare much better with Kern and Kings counties receiving a D+ and D respectively. Inyo County to the east got the worse possible grade of F. Fresno had the highest grade among south valley counties with a C- thanks to Fresno’s status as the technology hub for the southern San Joaquin Valley.

Buffering service

The lack of broadband capacity was glaringly apparent after nonessential businesses shuttered, school campuses closed and private and public sector employees were relegated to working remotely. Parents working from home had to share their internet capacity with children doing homework.

When the county’s largest school district, Visalia Unified, announced its first round of distance learning curriculum on March 30, the district quickly learned many of its students do not have internet access, or enough access, at home. For its second round of packets released on April 14, school district officials planned a two-tiered distribution at its sites and district office to provide printed material to the two-thirds of parents who requested it. Even that didn’t end up being enough as parents at the end of the line went home empty-handed.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has set a goal of providing 98% of California households with minimum internet speeds of 6 megabytes per second (Mbps) download and 1 Mbps upload. That’s just fast enough for about three devices to check email, browse the web and watch online videos. It’s not nearly enough to stream HD content on Netflix or Hulu, between 15-25 Mbps, and doesn’t come close for 4K content or online gaming, clocking in at 40-100 Mbps. Most major ISPs at least offer 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload, the threshold for the FCC to define it as broadband. It’s a decent benchmark for a typical family as it supports 10 devices running apps, streaming video, video conferencing, while listening to internet radio. The top of the line for residential service in Tulare County is 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload.

Earlier this month, the CPUC reported that nearly all Californians living in urban areas have access to 100/20 speeds compared with less than half of rural residents. A third of rural households don’t have access to 25/3 speeds and 21.5% are still waiting for the state minimum speed of 6/1. Tulare County is faring a little better than the rest of rural California with 86% of households having access to minimum speeds and 83% having access to midrange speeds.

“If another third of the workforce were forced to work from home, we would barely make it,” Eduardo Gonzalez said. “In the Valley, many people are just trying to get service.”

Gonzalez is the interim executive director of the Office of Community and Economic Development. More importantly, he leads the San Joaquin Valley Regional Broadband Consortium, the organization advocating for more access to broadband in Tulare County and eight other Valley counties.

Internet service providers (ISPs) seemingly did their part. Tulare County’s largest providers all offered free or discounted rates to low income households when the pandemic began. AT&T, Charter/Spectrum and Comcast/Xfinity offered 60 days for free, followed by a low monthly rate between $9.95 (Comcast) and $17.99 (Charter). Frontier didn’t offer two months for free and instead offered a monthly rate of $19.99. These providers as well as Tulare County’s less familiar providers – EarthLink, HughesNet, Viasat (formerly Exede), and Oacy’s Technology in Porterville – promised to suspend disconnections of internet service during the pandemic as part of the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge. The only ISP in the county that did not sign the pledge as of press time was Fresno-based UnWired Broadband.

But many low-income residents eligible to receive the offers were unaware of them, according to a report released last month by the California Emergency Technology Fund (CETF). The organization’s 2019 Statewide Survey on Broadband Adoption stated that only 30% of California households eligible for reduced-cost affordable home Internet service are aware of the offers—and, half of those who are aware don’t trust the ISPs. Focus groups comprised of low-income residents revealed that families with only a smartphone periodically buy relatively-expensive data plans (Internet access) so their children can do their homework; and they end up paying more for data than they would if they were subscribers to an affordable offer.

With 7 in 10 eligible households unaware that they qualify for reduced-cost home Internet service offers, the report said ISPs need to increase advertising (including a telephone number and not just a website), especially through community and ethnic media channels. Partnerships between ISPs and “trusted messengers” (school districts, energy utilities, assistance programs such as CalFresh) to notify eligible households by mail are very effective, especially if local nonprofits are engaged as partners to help low-income households sign up for the subscription. ISPs also need to train their call center personnel to sincerely assist low-income residents by informing them about the interim free and affordable offers for which they are eligible without upselling them and failing to disclose future costs of market-rate plans.