Three more nursing homes report coronavirus cases

Dinuba Healthcare, Sierra Valley Rehab in Porterville, Twin Oaks in Tulare add at least 20 new cases
TULARE COUNTY – Three more nursing homes reported residents had tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
On Friday, Sierra Valley Rehab Center in Porterville announced that three of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19. Katharine Ali, administrator of the skilled nursing facility, wrote that residents infected with the virus would remain in isolation as part of the facility’s containment plan. She said her staff was working closely with Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency, the Centers for Disease Control, and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to implement all current guidelines regarding COVID-19.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time,” Ali wrote on the facility’s web site svsnf.com. “Sierra Valley Rehab Center cares greatly for the health, safety, and wellbeing of our residents and staff.”
Prior to the testing of these residents, Ali said the nursing home had already implemented infection control protocols to protect its residents and staff. She said the facility has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and our COVID-19 residents are being cared for by a COVID-Dedicated Care Team. She also said her staff is in contact with the families of residents who received positive test results. Anyone with family members who are patients at the facility should call 559-784-7375 for updates on their condition.
Earlier in the week, CDPH updated its list of skilled nursing facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases to include Dinuba Health Care and Twin Oaks Rehabilitation Center in Tulare. As of May 4, the 97-bed facility is located at 1730 South College Ave. in Dinuba, had at least 15 cases, including 14 employees and at least one resident. Twin Oaks, located at 999 N. M St., had at least one case for both patients and employees. Any fewer than 11 people is too small to be stated on the state’s web site in order to comply with privacy laws. Twin Oaks did not return calls as of press time.