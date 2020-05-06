Three more nursing homes report coronavirus cases

Dinuba Healthcare, Sierra Valley Rehab in Porterville, Twin Oaks in Tulare add at least 20 new cases

The Sun-Gazette

TULARE COUNTY – Three more nursing homes reported residents had tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

On Friday, Sierra Valley Rehab Center in Porterville announced that three of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19. Katharine Ali, administrator of the skilled nursing facility, wrote that residents infected with the virus would remain in isolation as part of the facility’s containment plan. She said her staff was working closely with Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency, the Centers for Disease Control, and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to implement all current guidelines regarding COVID-19.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time,” Ali wrote on the facility’s web site svsnf.com. “Sierra Valley Rehab Center cares greatly for the health, safety, and wellbeing of our residents and staff.”