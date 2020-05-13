Car thief drives off in woman’s running car

Police arrest Jesus Maldonado for stealing a Visalia resident’s car with the keys inside on Saturday morning

VISALIA – Everyone has left their car running while they went inside to get something. Rarely do you come back to see your car taking off down the street.

Last week one Visalia auto theft victim saw just that on Saturday morning. According to the Visalia Police Department, at 11:47 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 Block of south Locust, for a report of a vehicle theft that had just occurred. The owner of the vehicle started the vehicle and left it running while she ran into her residence.

When she returned, she saw her vehicle leaving the area. While responding officers observed the stolen vehicle traveling westbound on Walnut from Mooney. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver, Jesus Maldonado, 35, failed to yield.

A short pursuit ensued to the area of Teddy and Walnut where Maldonado stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Officers were able to detain him in the driveway of a nearby residence. He was arrested and booked at Tulare County pretrial facility.