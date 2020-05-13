Car thief drives off in woman’s running car

Police arrest Jesus Maldonado for stealing a Visalia resident’s car with the keys inside on Saturday morning
VISALIA – Everyone has left their car running while they went inside to get something. Rarely do you come back to see your car taking off down the street.
Last week one Visalia auto theft victim saw just that on Saturday morning. According to the Visalia Police Department, at 11:47 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 Block of south Locust, for a report of a vehicle theft that had just occurred. The owner of the vehicle started the vehicle and left it running while she ran into her residence.
When she returned, she saw her vehicle leaving the area. While responding officers observed the stolen vehicle traveling westbound on Walnut from Mooney. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver, Jesus Maldonado, 35, failed to yield.
A short pursuit ensued to the area of Teddy and Walnut where Maldonado stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Officers were able to detain him in the driveway of a nearby residence. He was arrested and booked at Tulare County pretrial facility.
Visalia Police Logs
Wednesday, May 6
At approximately 3:22 p.m., officers responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the 7-11 at 1201 S. Mooney Blvd. A description of the suspect was provided and responding officers located the suspect, Gregorio Vidrio, 39, a short distance away. It was discovered that Vidrio took an undetermined amount of food/beverage items and fled the store. An employee attempted to stop Vidrio who threatened to kill him. There were no injuries sustained as a result of this incident. Vidrio was arrested for robbery and booked at the Tulare County pre-trial facility.
At approximately 5:24 p.m., officers responded to the Verizon Wireless store located in the 3300 Blk of N. Dinuba Blvd, regarding a robbery which had just occurred. Three unknown male suspects entered the business and forced the victim to the ground. The suspects took an undetermined amount of cash, cell phones and related merchandise and fled in a waiting vehicle. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department Tip Line at (559)713-4738.
Tuesday, May 5
At 6:40 a.m., Visalia police responded to a report of a burglary at Mooney Smoke Shop on S. Mooney Blvd. Property Crimes detectives took over the investigation and determined more than one person was responsible for burglarizing and ransacking the business. Oscar Dowling, 49, was contacted in the area and was in possession of some of the stolen property. He was arrested and booked for burglary, looting during a pandemic and possession of stolen property. Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department Tip Line at 559-713-4738.
Monday, May 4
At approximately 12:48 a.m. an officer with the Visalia Police Department conducted an enforcement stop in the area of Nicholas Avenue and Plaza Drive. During the contact the driver of the vehicle was found to have an active arrest warrant. During a search of his vehicle officers located an amount of methamphetamine consistent with sales. The driver, Jerry Castillo, 35, of Visalia, was arrested for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a dirk or dagger, and an active arrest warrant. Castillo was booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility.
At approximately 11:18 p.m. an officer with the Visalia Police Department conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Bridge Street and Houston Avenue. During the stop the driver was found to have an active arrest warrant. Upon arrest officers located a loaded firearm in the vehicle along with narcotics. The driver, Christopher Dye, 46, of Visalia, was arrested for numerous charges including carrying a loaded and concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm and an active arrest warrant. Dye was booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility
At approximately 8:54 p.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of a shooting which had just occurred in the 1400 blk of north Court Street. Upon arrival officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from non-life-threatening gun shoot wounds. An investigation revealed that the victim was standing at a bus stop when the occupants of a vehicle fired numerous shots at him. One round struck a nearby residence, and no injuries were reported from that resident. No motive for the shooting has been established at this time. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (559) 713-4738.