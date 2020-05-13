Farmersville man denied parole for beating, strangling his wife to death

Juan Lopez is serving a life sentence at Chino prison for murdering his wife

FARMERSVILLE – One Tulare County murderer won’t see the outside of his prison after being denied parole this month.

According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, on May 5, Juan Lopez was issued a five-year parole denial at the California Institution for Men in Chino.

The DA’s office states that Lopez killed his wife on Nov. 24, 1990. She was found dead in a motel room in Lindsay. Evidently she had been struck with a liquor bottle and strangled with a towel. During the investigation, law enforcement found two notes allegedly written by the victim: one at her home stating that she left the family for another man, and a second in the motel room where she was found.

Prior to her body being discovered, Lopez had reported his wife and car missing. In 2003, further examination of the evidence, including DNA from the motel room, showed that Lopez was present in the room when his wife was killed. Evidence also showed that he wrote the notes and not his wife.

In 2007, Lopez was convicted of first-degree murder and that a deadly weapon was used. He was sentenced to life in prison. This was Lopez’s initial parole hearing. Due to COVID-19 health precautions, the prosecutor argued against the inmate’s release by video conference.