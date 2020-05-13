FoodLink continues to address widespread food needs

The food bank is also dealing with a shortage of certain supplies like dried and canned goods

TULARE COUNTY – Accessing food amid the novel coronavirus pandemic remains a challenge for many Tulare County residents as cases of the disease continue to increase and many people are still out of work.

Nicole Celaya, the executive director of FoodLink, said getting certain supplies has continued to be a problem for a food bank, especially dried and canned goods, while produce has been easier to come by.

“Whether it’s through the network of food banks or our personal vendors, those foods are about a month out at least,” Celaya said.

The organization has seen a significant increase in how much food has been given out since the start of the pandemic. In 2019, the food bank gave out 4 million pounds of food. Just in the last month, FoodLink has supplied families with 560,000 pounds of food, Celaya said.