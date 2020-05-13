Friends, family hold vigil for three teens gunned down

Knowles was also good friends with Isaiah, who he said was easy to talk to and was always acting as a mediator between friends and family.

“He never wanted anyone to fight and was always trying to get people to get along,” Knowles said. “They were both my brothers and I considered them both family.”

Tim Wilson, a friend of Isaiah’s, said he had known him for eight years going back to middle school and considered him like a little brother. He said they used to hang out together almost every day but hadn’t been as close in the last two years. He said Isaiah and Blake both loved to play football and were teammates on the tackle youth football Pioneers. He described Isaiah as outgoing and Blake as adventurous. He said they both liked hip hop music and were known to create their own rap and share it with friends.

“He was always talking about getting out of Visalia, traveling and seeing new places,” Wilson said. “What happened to him shouldn’t have happened. I wish I could have done something about it.”

Isaiah’s grandmother, Susie Garza, said Isaiah was on track to get his GED next month. She said he loved burgers and was drawn to the beach. He didn’t necessarily like to swim in the ocean or the sand, but he felt inspired there. He loved music and creating his own and enjoyed being with friends and family.

“He was a very friendly and caring person,” Garza said. “He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed one. That’s the kind of person he was.”

Rule’s family started a GoFundMe page for Isaiah’s funeral. The page, which has raised almost $3,000 of the $10,000 goal, stated the following: “We as a family still have so many questions about why God took him so soon from us. As we grieve, we are asking friends and family to come together through this rough time. We are asking for any donations that will help with the cost of arrangements. He is loved by many but most of all his Mother Nikkole Rule, his brothers and sister will forever miss him! Isaiah was kind, genuine, and loved traveling with his grandma Susie! Please keep our family in your prayers, thank you in advance!”