Supervisors approve hiring freeze

County will freeze all current vacant positions, possibly through next year, in an effort to offset revenue losses during the pandemic

TULARE COUNTY – As retail businesses reopened last week, local governments have just began to realize the scope of damage shutting down the economy will do to next year’s tax revenue and their budgets.

In an effort to avoid more severe cuts, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to institute a hiring freeze throughout the county government. Jason Britt, the county’s chief administrative officer, said the decision could potentially save the county more than $64 million over the next 13 months, about $18.6 million of that would be realized as savings to the general fund, the main account for the county’s unrestricted money that funds public safety and health.

“The county has budget reserves but it is unlikely they will be sufficient to do business as usual until the economy recovers,” Britt said. “One of the tools to weather this downtown is a hiring freeze.”

The freeze would require all current and future vacant positions to go unfilled, possibly through the next fiscal year ending in the summer of 2021. Britt estimated there are 600 positions that were currently vacant in county government. Under the freeze, any employment offers made by the county before 5 p.m. last Friday, May 8 will be honored. Public safety positions, such as Sheriff deputies, firefighters and probation officers, are exempt from the freeze. The board did authorize Britt to approve exemptions on a case-by-case basis, such as grant-funded and mission critical positions. He didn’t rule out other ways that departments could reduce their budget without sacrificing positions.

“There may need to be other ways departments can reduce their expenses,” Britt said.