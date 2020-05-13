Three women dead in single car crash near Exeter

CHP reports that three women are dead after passing stop sign, hitting olive trees at Avenue 256 and State Route 65

TULARE COUNTY – Two women from Visalia and another from Lindsay were pronounced deceased over the weekend after the driver spun out of control and hit an olive tree south of Exeter.

According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report, at approximately 1:20 a.m. CHP received a call about a traffic collision on Avenue 256 west of State Route 65, with medical personnel responding.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver of a 2005 Ford failed to stop at a posted stop sign on Avenue 256 and SR-65 and continued westbound through the intersection. For unknown reasons, the driver abruptly turned the Ford to the right. The Ford rotated in a clockwise manner off the north roadway edge on Avenue 256 and west of 65. The front of the Ford collided with an olive tree in an olive orchard.

The car continued in a northwesterly direction. The left side of the Ford collided with a second olive tree, upon this impact, the driver of the Ford was fully ejected, the right front passenger was partially ejected and the rear passenger remained within the passenger compartment. All occupants of the Ford sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision.

CHP note in their collision report that alcohol consumption may have been a contributing factor in the cause of this collision, and none of the women were wearing their seatbelts. The names of the driver and passengers are currently being withheld.