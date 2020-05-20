ACLU denounces district attorney for opposing early release

On April 6, the California Judicial Council, which oversees the state’s court system, approved 11 temporary emergency rules, including setting bail statewide at $0 for misdemeanors and lower-level felonies to “safely reduce jail populations.” The rule remains in effect until 90 days after the Governor lifts the state of emergency due to COVID-19. Crimes exempt from the no bail rule are murder, rape, assault, battery, arson, robbery, kidnapping, drug dealing, carjacking, grand theft, child molestation, resisting arrest, weapons charges, witness intimidation, extortion, filing a false report, falsifying evidence, criminal threats, restraining order violations, failure to register as a sex offender, DUI, rioting and looting. Defendants with prior convictions categorized as “strike offenses” and violations of probation or parole are also eligible for $0 bail.

“It applies to every accused person arrested and in pretrial custody,” the ACLU said. “This schedule has the greatest impact on low-income black and brown people who are disproportionately unable to afford bail and, as recent statewide COVID-19 demographic data shows, are at higher risk of infection and death.”

Statewide there have been about 600 cases among prison inmates, primarily at the California Institution for Men in Chino, Calif. As of press time, there were only five deaths in a prison population of more than 115,000 statewide. The state does not track inmate populations in county jails.

The ACLU’s assumption is true for Latinos, which are slightly more than one-third (38.9%) of the state’s population but represent more than half (52.6%) of the cases, but represent about one-third of deaths (36.7%), nearly the same as the white population (34.3%). Black residents are about 6% of the population and represent 5.9% of cases but have a mortality rate that is nearly twice that (10.1%).

The ACLU contends that early release is the only way to control the spread of COVID-19 among inmates. Public health experts agree that reducing jail and prison populations is a medical necessity. Incarcerated people face unsanitary conditions and cannot socially distance, making jails a hotspot for COVID-19 outbreaks.

But that is not the case in Tulare County, where there is no overcrowding and there were no cases of coronavirus as of press time. The Sheriff’s Department said it has about 700 beds available in its jails and had already implemented precautions to protect inmates and jailors from contracting and spreading coronavirus and to safely release inmates who were not a threat to public safety. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said his office has instituted plans to quarantine inmates with the virus. Any inmate testing positive for the virus will immediately be placed into isolation in a reverse air flow cell, meaning air is pumped into the cell but is not connected to the ducting network for cells housing the general population.

“It is my job to ensure public safety and one way that I can guarantee that is to let an offender remain in jail,” Ward said.