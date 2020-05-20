Akers lane closure begins this week

Akers reduced to one lane 24 hours a day at Hwy 198 interchange May 21 thru June 24

VISALIA – The southbound lane of Akers Street at Highway 198 will be one lane only, 24 hours a day, from Thursday, May 21, through Wednesday, June 24, as part of the ongoing improvements to highway interchange.

Northbound Akers will remain one lane until further notice. The project remains on schedule, but the reduction in traffic is helping to expedite and it may be completed earlier than planned.

Construction information is available at www.visalia.city/akers198 and residents can receive real-time updates on closures and delays by signing up for mobile alerts. Text “akers198” to 81257 to receive updates. Questions or concerns may be directed to 800-711-3145 24 hours a day.

As a reminder, for safety purposes the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Linwood Street is now an all-way stop due to increased traffic in the area.

The project entails the widening and improvements of Akers Street and the on-ramps at the Highway 198 interchange, which will help reduce traffic congestion at the intersection. Construction is expected to continue through September.