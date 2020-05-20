County HHSA closes public health office in Dinuba

Tulare County HHSA says one employee at north county office has tested positive coronavirus

TULARE COUNTY – The agency in charge of coordinating the county’s COVID-19 response is shutting down one of its offices after two staff members contracted the virus.

On May 15, Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency (HHSA) confirmed that one employee at its Dinuba District Office, located at 1066 N. Alta Ave. in Dinuba, had tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee began to show symptoms and notified a supervisor.

The County has instructed all employees during this time to not go to work if they show any symptoms of illness. The location is being closed for cleaning and is also notifying all members of the County workforce who may have had contact with the affected employee. Because the County had begun in March to limit the number of employees working at each site, limited exposure to other County employees is anticipated. Additionally, public access to this office has been closed since March 23, 2020.

It is not unexpected to have employees become ill as the novel coronavirus continues spreading throughout the community. The County has protocols in place to address this and similar situations involving employees who become ill. These protocols include: asking employees to stay home if they show any symptoms, reporting any symptoms that develop during working hours, asking non-essential employees to work from home, maintaining sufficient social distancing in the workplace, and consistently using excellent hygiene and cleaning practices.

With the Dinuba District Office temporarily closed, those needing services can contact the call center at 1-800-540-6880.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov, https://www.facebook.com/TulareCountyHHSA/, and https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx.