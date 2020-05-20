County prepares to redraw supervisor districts

The only smaller city to see double digit growth was Lindsay, where the population has increased by 10.7% in the last decade. Porterville grew by 10%, followed by Farmersville (7.6%), Exeter (6.7%) and Woodlake (6.7%). Overall, Tulare County has grown by 8.5% or about 38,000 people.

Richard Eckoff of Springville, who chaired the 2011 redistricting committee, said the possibility of having to split Tulare and Porterville among multiple districts was already becoming a reality 10 years ago.

Counties are required to re-draw Supervisorial District boundaries every 10 years using numbers from the decennial census. The county population must be equally distributed among the five districts with a deviation of less than 10% between the districts. John Hess, assistant county administrative officer, said districts must be contiguous and should take into account natural and artificial barriers such as streets, rivers, smaller districts and city limits, if “practical.”

“For example, we can’t have city of Visalia all in one district, it’s not practical,” Hess said as Visalia represents more than a quarter (28%) of the county’s population.

Counties are also required to create a commission tasked with the redistricting process before it is presented to the board. At its May 12 meeting, the Board of Supervisors elected to use an advisory commission, where the board appoints members, instead of an independent commission, where supervisors do not directly appoint the board. Hess said the commission would consist of 11 members: five members selected by individual supervisors from their districts, five selected through a random drawing at a board meeting from each district, and one at-large member selected randomly during a board meeting.

“Going to the people, instead of the rulers, to make choices on how rulers are selected is the right choice here,” Eckoff said.

While the county has elected to use a similar mechanism to its redistricting process in 2011, there have been several changes in the last decade. State prisoners are now counted in the county and district of their last known address instead of the county where they are incarcerated. Districts must be drawn to encourage geographic compactness to ensure residents are within an acceptable proximity to have access to their representative.