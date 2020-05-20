Memorial Day parade, ceremonies canceled

The parade is Farmersville’s longest running tradition. It typically starts at 10 a.m. and is an endless caravan of youth sports teams, school floats, classic cars, local dignitaries and officials that stretches halfway across town along Farmersville Boulevard from Visalia Road north to Front Street.

“Even if we did have a parade, we wouldn’t have any kids’ sports teams in it,” Boyer said.

Another issue with this year’s parade was funding. Most of the trophies and other costs associated with putting on the parade were covered through advertising sales in the parade program. In addition to businesses being affected by the pandemic, Boyer said there was no one to design the program or place the ads. For the last few years, that job was handled by students in the graphic design course at Farmersville High School. But that class isn’t being offered online through the high school for the remainder of the spring semester.

“There’s just no way that’s going to happen,” Boyer said. “We’ve had to return checks to the few businesses that bought ads. Everything is really in limbo like everything else in the country.”

Exeter cancellation

After considering current guidance from the Governor as well as the National American Legion, State American Legion and District American Legion, American Legion Post 94 in Exeter announced last week they are canceling the annual Memorial Day Service at the Exeter Cemetery.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must announce to the community that the Memorial Day Service and placement of the gravesite flags at the Exeter Cemetery will be canceled due to the Coronavirus,” said Col. (ret) Jim Mainwaring, Commander for Post 94.

Traditionally, the America Legion would invite the public to help place 1,300 small crosses and flags at the graves of local veterans on the Saturday before the event. But the early morning hours this Saturday, May 23 will not see an army of people setting up the flags. Veterans buried in the cemetery date back to the Civil War and are as recent as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Due to an abundance of caution, the uncertainties surrounding the virus, and my concern for the health and wellbeing of our community, especially the older veterans and others at risk, I have made this very difficult decision to cancel the placing of the flags and our usual Memorial Day Service,” he wrote in a message to The Sun-Gazette. “The American Legion Post members will be setting out the Avenue of Flags display to honor the veterans as usual.”