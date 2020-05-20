Water stakeholders try to compel reps for water funding

59 broad-based organizations send letter to California congressional delegates to consider more funding for water in HEROES act

SACRAMENTO – In the wake of COVID-19 water stakeholders have coalesced to vie for more funding from their representatives. Their latest convergence has been over congress’s HEROES act.

Last week a diverse coalition of 59 broad-based organizations, which collectively represents both California front-line communities as well as more than 450 California water agencies and multiple other water and environmental stakeholders, is urging the California Congressional Delegation to include funding for urgent water infrastructure and water affordability needs as part of the next federal stimulus package titled the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act or other pending congressional actions.

In a letter, which was addressed to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and U.S. Senators Diane Feinstein and Kamala Harris, the coalition asked for several large funding measures:

$100 billion in new funding over five years for Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds, with at least 20 percent of the new funding distributed to disadvantaged communities as additional subsidization (grants) rather than loans and eligibility for the new funding for all water systems, regardless of their organizational structure.