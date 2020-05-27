Celebration sparks hope for summer events

Last year’s event kicked off at noon with a free swim session at the Redwood High School swimming pool, presented by Spirit 88.9. As the pool area shut down at 4 p.m., the gates to Recreation Park opened for activities including live music, deejay, inflatable games, playground, basketball courts, a skateboarding competition, and food and drink vendors. At 6 p.m., Rawhide Ballpark opened its gates to those who have a ticket to its annual Independence Celebration game featuring a celebratory fireworks show that can be seen by those at Recreation Park.

In preparation for the event, the group closed the park to the public a week prior to the game for a community clean up effort. The city used some of its $5,000 in in-kind services to remove hazardous materials from the park, such as needles, feces, and narcotics. Local organizations and individual volunteers were then invited to repaint, plant shrubs, and disinfect playground equipment. The in-kind donation would also be used for police officers to clear out homeless people staying in the park and redirect them to the Visalia Rescue Mission.

Last year’s organizers also filled a longstanding request by Councilmember Steve Nelsen to catalogue how many attendees were Visalians and how many were residents from other communities. According to the coalition of entertainment companies, about 93% of attendees at Recreation Park were Visalia residents. The next highest total was Tulare, which accounted for 2% of attendees.

The city of Visalia has assisted in funding an Independence Celebration for many years including several years with the Parks and Recreation Foundation. When they chose to no longer organize the event, the City put out a call for proposals and CASA was the successful bidder. CASA put on the event at Groppetti Stadium for two years before withdrawing from the event in 2019.