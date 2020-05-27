Celebration sparks hope for summer events

City, radio stations, Visalia Rawhide move forward with plans for Independence Day event at Recreation Park
VISALIA – A group of radio stations and the Visalia Rawhide are not sure when California will allow people to move freely about their community, but they are hoping it will be in time for the second annual Freedom Celebration.
The Visalia City Council is also optimistic after approving funding for the July 3rd event at its April 6 meeting. For the second straight year, the city will contribute $22,000 toward the cost of the event, $17,000 in cash and $5,000 in in-kind services, such as permits, fees, police presence, etc. The total budget for the event is $66,400 which includes $20,000 in advertising costs, $10,000 for fireworks, and $36,400 in event expenses. The group has committed to raising the funding necessary to cover the unfunded amount.
The event is organized by the Visalia’s Minor League ballclub as well as Spirit 88.9 and Momentum Broadcasting, which owns KJUG 106.7, Hitz 104.9 and My 97.5 radio stations. Having so many radio stations combine their promotional power with the baseball team brought about 1,500 people to Recreation Park for family fun activities.
Last year’s event kicked off at noon with a free swim session at the Redwood High School swimming pool, presented by Spirit 88.9. As the pool area shut down at 4 p.m., the gates to Recreation Park opened for activities including live music, deejay, inflatable games, playground, basketball courts, a skateboarding competition, and food and drink vendors. At 6 p.m., Rawhide Ballpark opened its gates to those who have a ticket to its annual Independence Celebration game featuring a celebratory fireworks show that can be seen by those at Recreation Park.
In preparation for the event, the group closed the park to the public a week prior to the game for a community clean up effort. The city used some of its $5,000 in in-kind services to remove hazardous materials from the park, such as needles, feces, and narcotics. Local organizations and individual volunteers were then invited to repaint, plant shrubs, and disinfect playground equipment. The in-kind donation would also be used for police officers to clear out homeless people staying in the park and redirect them to the Visalia Rescue Mission.
Last year’s organizers also filled a longstanding request by Councilmember Steve Nelsen to catalogue how many attendees were Visalians and how many were residents from other communities. According to the coalition of entertainment companies, about 93% of attendees at Recreation Park were Visalia residents. The next highest total was Tulare, which accounted for 2% of attendees.
The city of Visalia has assisted in funding an Independence Celebration for many years including several years with the Parks and Recreation Foundation. When they chose to no longer organize the event, the City put out a call for proposals and CASA was the successful bidder. CASA put on the event at Groppetti Stadium for two years before withdrawing from the event in 2019.