Exeter mourns the loss of high school senior

Exeter Unified High School teacher Shelly Lyons called the loss heartbreaking. She described Mendez as a “young man who loved life” and said Mendez volunteered to take flowers to the Exeter Manor House and visit with local senior citizens. She said the high school senior was her “right hand helper in class,” always asking how she was doing.

“Brandon was a polite, respectful, and humorous young man who will be missed greatly,” Lyons posted on Facebook. “Sending prayers to his family and loved ones.”

Larry Micari, an Exeter resident and a candidate for District 1 supervisor in November, extended his condolences to Mendez’s parents, Rafael and Elizabeth, on the loss of their wonderful son who was a close friend of Micari’s dauther Brooklyn.

“I was honored that Brandon volunteered to be a part of our campaign and in the time that I got to know him, he was truly a remarkable individual and one of the best young men I’ve ever met,” Micari posted on his Facebook page.

Zoe Tenbroeck starting a GoFundMe page to help the Mendez family pay for funeral expenses once they are able to gather together. A private family service was held last week but a memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter.

The page, www.gofundme.com/f/qwvwx-brandon-mendez, has a goal of raising $15,000 and had already raised more than $13,500 as of press time.